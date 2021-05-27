Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salisbury, NC

Kuhn returns to Rowan-Salisbury Schools administration

By Post Education
Salisbury Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY – Rowan-Salisbury Schools on Tuesday announced April Kuhn has been hired as the district’s new chief student services and compliance officer beginning in July. Kuhn is no stranger to RSS. Before her current job as vice president of human resources, compliance and inclusion for Pfeiffer University, she served as senior leader for the district from 2014 to 2020 — initially as a chief legal officer and later as assistant superintendent of advancement.

www.salisburypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, NC
Salisbury, NC
Education
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfeiffer University#Unc#Assistant Superintendent#Law Schools#State Schools#Education And Schools#School Education#Rowan Salisbury Schools#Rss#Salisbury High School#The Buffalo Bills#The New York Yankees#Unc Tar Heels#Mrs Kuhn#Education Law#Students#Officer#Senior Leader#Private Practice#Business Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Education
Related
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Catawba College hosts three in-person commencement ceremonies

SALISBURY — As soon-to-be graduates decked in robes walked across the stage in Keppel Auditorium on Saturday afternoon, the college’s graduation ceremony had the look and feel of a traditional Catawba College commencement. But with graduates socially distanced and much of the ceremony’s pomp and circumstance delivered via pre-recorded videos,...
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Francis Koster: Will Rowan-Salisbury Schools seize funding opportunity?

COVID-19 has created an opportunity for the Rowan-Salisbury School System to get federal funding to renovate their aging buildings. No match required. Since the epidemic began, Rowan County has seen almost 17,000 reported cases of COVID-19. About 1,700 of those will suffer long-term effects lasting eight months or more. It has claimed the lives of 305 of our neighbors. Schools shut down to protect our kids, and are beginning to re-open. This is challenging because the newer kinds of COVID-19 are more infectious to kids than last year’s version.
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Biz Roundup: Salisbury, Kannapolis among recipients of Region of Excellence Awards

SALISBURY — The Centralina Regional Council has announced the recipients of the Region of Excellence Awards in a virtual ceremony. Presented annually, the awards recognize individuals, communities and organizations for achievements in support of Centralina’s mission to expand opportunity and improve quality of life in the nine-county region that includes Anson, Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties.
Public HealthHuron Daily Tribune

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper...
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Supporters of those with autism says legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper should expand access to treatment services and rein in costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed outside the Executive Mansion on Monday says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the previously required supervision of psychologists.
Politicsgreyareanews.com

North Carolina Governor Reappoints Jaki Shelton Green as State’s Poet Laureate

On May 17, 2021, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would reappoint poet, teacher, and community advocate Jaki Shelton Green as North Carolina’s poet laureate. “Jaki Shelton Green has a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life through the literary arts,” Governor Cooper said....
Salisbury, NCPicayune Item

Today is May 16, 2021

If 12-year-old Mike Wimmer was like most kids his age you’d find him in grammar school in the sixth or seventh grade, says the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. But Mike is not like most kids his age when it comes to the academic side of his life. The Salisbury, NC “tween” is an achiever who is graduating with a 5.45 Grade Point Average from high school at the end of this semester. He’s is also getting his associate degree from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College with a 4.0 GPA. The boy says he’s got the Covid pandemic to thank for his scholarly achievement. It gave him the time he needed to take extra classes. In fact, he had enough spare time to also create a technology start-up company called Reflect Social. But don’t think for a minute that Mike is boring. As he put it, “A lot of people think I’ve given up my childhood or somehow lost it and I say to them that I’m having the time of my life.”
Rowan County, NCSalisbury Post

Editorial: Personal responsibility now reigns as king

New guidance last week about wearing masks indoors doesn’t mean the end of the virus, but it will bring about a new phase of the pandemic. Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday said he was lifting the mask mandate for most situations and leaving it up to businesses and individual institutions if they’d like to continue requiring mask wearing. His order continues to require masks in public schools, day cares, overnight camps, airports, public transit locations, jails and prisons, health care settings and situations in which there are large crowds. The reality, though, is many people just heard or saw “indoor mask mandate lifted” and will model future actions based on that.
Rowan County, NCSalisbury Post

Board of Commissioners will convene for third time in May

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will meet for the third time this month on Monday at 6 p.m. in the J. Newton Cohen Sr. Room on the second floor of the Rowan County Administration Building. Before the regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., commissioners will meet at...
Salisbury Post

Letter: Get shots for survival

Many citizens in Rowan County have stayed in line for hours to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. These were conscientious people who wanted to fight the COVID virus so it wouldn’t spread. They took time from their busy days to do the right thing. They got the shot. Now the vaccine...
Denton, NCPosted by
Denton Dispatch

Start immediately with these jobs in Denton

These companies in Denton are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Customer Service / Remote Sales; 2. Insurance Agent; 3. Work From Home Sales Position; 4. Sales Representative - Broker/Field Underwriter - Work Remotely!; 5. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home; 6. CRC Specialist; 7. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 8. Customer Service Representative - Work From Home; 9. Customer Service Representative; 10. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home;