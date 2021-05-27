Kuhn returns to Rowan-Salisbury Schools administration
SALISBURY – Rowan-Salisbury Schools on Tuesday announced April Kuhn has been hired as the district’s new chief student services and compliance officer beginning in July. Kuhn is no stranger to RSS. Before her current job as vice president of human resources, compliance and inclusion for Pfeiffer University, she served as senior leader for the district from 2014 to 2020 — initially as a chief legal officer and later as assistant superintendent of advancement.www.salisburypost.com