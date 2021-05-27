Kuhn returns to Rowan-Salisbury Schools administration

If 12-year-old Mike Wimmer was like most kids his age you’d find him in grammar school in the sixth or seventh grade, says the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. But Mike is not like most kids his age when it comes to the academic side of his life. The Salisbury, NC “tween” is an achiever who is graduating with a 5.45 Grade Point Average from high school at the end of this semester. He’s is also getting his associate degree from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College with a 4.0 GPA. The boy says he’s got the Covid pandemic to thank for his scholarly achievement. It gave him the time he needed to take extra classes. In fact, he had enough spare time to also create a technology start-up company called Reflect Social. But don’t think for a minute that Mike is boring. As he put it, “A lot of people think I’ve given up my childhood or somehow lost it and I say to them that I’m having the time of my life.”