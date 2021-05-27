Why Our Church Will Unplug from Streaming

Judges 6 and 7 ...Where is Gideon' s army today? Like in Gideon's day when Israel had been delivered from sin and the world, they became lazy in faithfulness and began to blend into the world...so much that they became comfortable with it and it's ways, even giving attention to what the world thought important. Israel embraced the idols of the Amorites and the world society of the Midianites. God quit blessing Israel and they became impoverished and sunk to living in caves and holes in the ground. The world they befriended destroyed their total economy. They thought embracing the world would be a right thing for convenience, and besides, being friends with it, compromising might keep the safer. But it took them away from God's purpose for having saved them in the first place. Instead, Satan's world wooed them in and morally and spiritually bankrupted them. Took them out of "church" (worship) with their children, that future generation of believers, now lost, and converted them and put those children's future in jeopardy. Worship of the Lord had minimized or became non-existent in their lives and the people of God no longer were the influence of God over the world around them. The world views had become the power of influence of the "church" (their worship) instead of God. The "church" (godly worship and life) influence was nil and void. They had to go into hiding and hiding their food and other resources of life. They were just living and dying now with no freedom to serve God and family. The State now ruled them. When God came to Gideon and told him he was to deliver Israel from this, he asked God why He had not done so. God was clear. Unless we step up and lead out by faith against our sin as a "church" (a people worshipping and living for God, it would not happen. Although, He is ready to furnish the faith and heavenly power to them to see it done and return to faithful worship and obedience to God. Until then it would only get worse. So, hence, Gideon's army. Until a Gideon and a people behind him stand back up, the future of Christianity and God's blessings to us and our Nation will continue to diminish and only the 4 horsemen of Revelation will show up. The Anti-christ and his armies and government will rule and finish us off. The church will go away and our country and world will be wide open to the full attack of Satan and those who belong to him.