A Palestinian playwright sees allegory in occupation, in ‘Keffiyeh/Made in China’ (Ep. 2)

By Amy Kotkin
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Theater,” writes Palestinian playwright Dalia Taha, “is a celebration of fragility, transience, imperfection, collapse, precariousness, unreliability, and collision.” Her 2012 play Keffiyeh/Made in China explores all of these dynamics in a series of short dramatic vignettes to stream individually as a virtual production by the Mosaic Theater Company. A total of seven short episodes are being released on alternate Tuesdays beginning May 11, 2021. Each explores the effects of the ongoing tension and violence experienced by Palestinian people under occupation.

dcmetrotheaterarts.com
