GRANDVILLE – T.C. United made their first regional semifinal appearance on Wednesday night, taking on Grandville.

After the first quarter, United held a lead 4-2. However, at halftime, the Bulldogs took the 7-5 lead.

In the final quarter after the Grandville goalie was ejected, United tied the game 12-12 with 8 minutes remaining.

The Bulldogs would come out on top in those final minutes, winning 14-12.

T.C. United ends their season with a record of 13-4.