1 What is the Facebook photo and video migration tool?. To hear some fans of Google Photos right now, the sky is falling; after long offering free high-quality storage, Photos is finally turning off the tap. Wait, but isn't this post about moving your pics to Photos, not off of it? Yes, and for good reason — as this change has more of us taking a good, hard look at how we archive our images, there are a lot of compelling reasons for why you might want to use Photos, even if that means paying for some storage. And if your old pics are over on Facebook, that's going to mean moving them off. Luckily for you, there are some tools just waiting to help out.