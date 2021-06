Above: City employees and area elected officials, including Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh, center, holding scissors, and State Sen. Stuart Ingle (R-Portales), third person to the right of the mayor, cut the ribbon Thursday as one of two new 750,000-gallon water towers at the Roswell Air Center was prepared for its final test to go online later in the day. The other 750,000-gallon tower on East Gillis Street will become operative once the old tower comes down. The old tower, which had a 500,000-gallon capacity, was built in the early 1940s when the Air Center was a military base. The total project cost for design and construction was $6.95 million. The new towers will serve the entire city. (Lisa Dunlap Photos)