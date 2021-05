Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) stock prices were up by 2.34% shortly after market trading commenced on May 28th 2021, bringing the price per share up to USD$6.60 early in the trading day. The company announced on May 28th that its innovative LIZHI Podcast app had been recommended by Apple’s App Store as one of its featured apps. LIZHI Podcast is the first podcast from China to be recommended by the App Store in the Chinese market, a significant milestone for the app, which was initially launched in January of 2021. The vertical podcast program has since been rated 5 stars by user since its inception.