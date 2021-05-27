Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 26

By Josh Timmers
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Cubs were excommunicated by the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 4-3. The loss was Iowa’s fourth-straight defeat. Kohl Stewart took the loss despite turning in a good start. Stewart was charged with three runs on five hits over six innings. Stewart struck out six Saints and walked one. Trevor...

www.bleedcubbieblue.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Abiatal Avelino
Person
Kohl Stewart
Person
Carlos Ocampo
Person
Kyle Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#Reds#The Iowa Cubs#Rbi#South Bend Cubs#Padres#Myrtle Beach Pelicans#The Salem Red Sox#The Red Sox#Sierra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
Posted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Minors: Iowa’s struggles show lack of MLB-ready talent

I have to preface this piece by saying something: the Chicago Cubs have maintained a virtually endless shuttle between Iowa and the bigs this year, especially on the pitching side of the equation, looking to their Triple-A affiliate to keep things afloat. That being said, the Iowa Cubs are off...
MLBentertainmentearth.com

Major League Baseball Modern Kris Bryant (Chicago Cubs) 3 3/4-Inch ReAction Figure

Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, and a Major League Baseball Modern Kris Bryant (Chicago Cubs) 3 3/4-Inch ReAction Figure! This retro-styled 3 3/4-inch plastic action figure comes packaged on a 6-inch by 9-inch cardback, just like you remember in the 1970s and 1980s. Collect them all!
MLBprosportsextra.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Found Dead!

The year of 2021 has not been the best for professional athletes. This especially holds true for Major League Baseball. This particular death is being reported a little bit late as it somehow slipped through the cracks, but nonetheless it should be reported on. Back in early April, former Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Braves pitcher Jack Smith passed away at the age of 85.
MLBTimes Union

St. Louis-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cardinals second. Nolan Arenado homers to left field. Tyler O'Neill flies out to deep right center field to Ian Happ. Yadier Molina flies out to deep center field to Ian Happ. Matt Carpenter flies out to center field to Ian Happ. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on....
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs 2021 Rule 5 Draft & Minor League Free-Agent Watch List

As things stand right now... 64 Cubs minor leaguers are eligible for selection in the December 2021 MLB Rule 5 Draft, and 47 Cubs minor leaguers (36 post-2021 6YFA and eleven 2021 second-contract players) are eligible to be declared MLB Rule 9 (formerly known as MLB Rule 55) minor league 6YFA at 5 PM Eastern on the 5th day after the final game of the 2021 World Series (or at 5 PM Eastern on October 15th if the 2021 World Series is cancelled).
NFLchatsports.com

'This Is Not Farm Minor League Sports'

Tommy Tuberville, Minor League Baseball, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, National Collegiate Athletic Association. Tommy Tuberville will be backing any sort of legislation that requires the NCAA to pay athletes anytime soon ... Here's the U.S. Senator and former Auburn football head coach telling TMZ Sports he firmly believes college...
Chicago, ILwgnradio.com

Author of The Forgotten 1970 Chicago Cubs: Go and Glow | ‘It was really one of the best races that the National League has seen in many many years’

Author of The Forgotten 1970 Chicago Cubs: Go and Glow, William Bike, joins Steve Dale on Steve Dale’s Other World this weekend to talk all things Chicago Cubs. Listen in while William and Steve discuss the history of the Chicago Cubs franchise and what makes the 1970 Chicago Cubs stand out from other generations.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs minor leagues: Three up, but a bit of a downer for minor league baseball

Normally, I do a bit of a ramble, then point to three players doing well, and three things that need improvement. My rambles seem to be getting more dark as the weeks continue. Tossing “three down” at the end, as usual, would have been too depressing to review. May the injury concerns decrease, and my non-idyllic outlook, with it.
MLBallfans.co

Cubs Sign Catcher Tim Susnara to a Minor League Deal

With P.J. Higgins heading to the 60-day IL (joining Austin Romine there), with Jose Lobaton currently up to back up Willson Contreras, with the team having run through so many catchers already, and heck, with even prospect Miguel Amaya on the Injured List at Double-A, the Cubs just flat out need more catching depth.
MLBBless You Boys

Minor League pitching depth

AAA: Alex Faedo (IL) AA: Paul Richan, Elvin Rodriguez, Joey Wentz (Currently rehab at A-) I think the best of the bunch can be Wentz and Richan. I think Faedo and Elvin have some promise. The rest are too far away with Montero probably being the most interesting one of the remaining with just being 20 at A+ already. Of course, Franklin Perez is still technically in the system, but I wonder if his durability moves him to relief at best if he even were to make it? So then the question for the Tigers? Do they target more pitching in the draft this year? Do they actually take Leiter with their first pick (would not be opposed). Do they target a bunch more pitching throughout the draft? Will be interesting, but yes Tigers depth at pitching is getting weak. However, I would blame some of that on the lack of picks teams are getting in draft with just 5 rounds to draft last year. Tigers have generally been pretty good finding some later round talent... at least some to fill the depth in the system. However, this year will also be limited to 20 rounds (half what it was in the past years). So Tigers might need to be a little more aggressive in picking up pitching prospects this year.
Sportsheraldmailmedia.com

Mayes wins South County Minor League title

Mayes went 17-0 to win the South County Minor League championship, outscoring opponents 179-39. In the photo, from left: Anthony Witanoski, Teddy Hart, Gabe Hart, Brayden Keyton, Caleb Cowan, Grayson McLane, Asher Shelly, Tristan Mullins, Eric Tall, Drew Atkinson and Chase Main.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Angels Minor League Review

Last week: 4-3 A couple of ex-Angels have set the tone for the Bees since the beginning of June. Matt Thaiss has absolutely destroyed the baseball to the tune of a .333/.440/.881/1.321 line since the calendar flipped. Thaiss has been hitting for average and getting on base all year, as his season line of .319/.430/.637/1.067 proves, but the extra-base hits have come in bunches as of late for the former Virginia Cavalier. After playing 20 games in May and only getting six extra-base hits, Thaiss has 11 in 11 June contests. The other ex-Angel who is terrorizing Triple-A West pitching is Luis Rengifo. The 24-year-old has hit three home runs over the last three games, raising his June slash line to an impressive .391/.440/.783/1.223. Rumor-mill favorite Jo Adell has hit a rough patch over the last week, going homerless in seven games. Even worse, Adell has struck out 14 times and walked zero. Despite the bad week, Adell still leads all of Minor League Baseball in home runs with 15.
MLBESPN

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0

A-singled for Thompson in the 6th. b-popped out for Nance in the 8th. c-flied out for Clase in the 9th. LOB--Cleveland 4, Chicago 7. 2B--Hernandez (10), Contreras 2 (7), Heyward (7). HR--Bradley (5), off Alzolay; Naylor (6), off Alzolay. RBI--Bradley (12), Naylor 2 (20). CS--Sogard (1). Runners left in scoring...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Cory Abbott: Sent to minors

The Cubs optioned Abbott to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday. Abbott was sent back to the minors to make room on the active roster for Kyle Ryan, who was called up from Iowa in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old right-hander saw sparse action out of the Chicago bullpen upon being promoted June 5, appearing in four games while posting a 4.32 ERA in 8.1 innings. The Cubs will likely transition him back into a starting role once he rejoins Iowa.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs Minors: Ryan Reynolds is playing a head above this season

Chicago Cubs (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) It is no question the minor league affiliates for the Chicago Cubs have struggled this season. Triple-A Iowa is 10 games under the .500 mark. Double-A Tennessee is in last place. High-A South Bend and Low-A Myrtle Beach are both under .500 but have climbed a bit and will hopefully continue to trend upwards.
MLBrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rookie Tony Santillan pitches Reds past Braves

Rookie Tony Santillan earned his first major league win with six innings of one-run ball as the Cincinnati Reds beat the visiting Atlanta Braves 5-3 Thursday night. Nick Castellanos launched a towering two-run homer and drove in four runs to help Cincinnati take the opener of a four-game series. Santillan...
MLBbleachernation.com

Three More Independent League Signings for the Cubs, and Another Minor League Deal

The Chicago Cubs continue to mine for talent in independent ball, having already landed quite a few signings the last few weeks, and now adding several more. Per the team’s official transaction wire, the Cubs have signed shortstop Edwin Figuera to a minor league deal, bringing him over from the York Revolution of the Atlantic League. There, the 23-year-old was hitting .355/.500/.516 over his first 12 games. A former Cardinals prospect, Figuera was in affiliated ball through 2019 (High-A), but must’ve been caught up in the cut down over the 2020 non-season. So he showed up for indy ball, and must have played well enough to get noticed by the Cubs. Add him to the lower-level shortstop depth in the organization.
MLBlibreinfo.world

Minor League Pitcher Tyler Zombro Drilled In The Head In Terrifying Video

Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro suffered a terrifying incident during a Thursday night game against the Norfolk Tides. During the Triple-A game, Zombro was drilled in the head on a line drive hit after throwing a pitch, and he immediately hit the ground as he appeared to be shaking. Eventually, medical personnel rushed him off on a stretcher.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Zach Davies, Bullpen Combine for MLB's 7th No-Hitter

LOS ANGELES — Still think Zach Davies isn’t a key member of a playoff rotation?. Davies had six no-hit innings of response to that notion for anyone watching late Thursday night as he and the Cubs’ three-headed, late-inning bullpen monster of Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel combined on the seventh no-hitter in major league baseball this season.