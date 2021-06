Just a few short days ago, PlayStation confirmed that the next entry in the God of War series was delayed out of 2021 and would instead now release next year. In addition, it was also announced that the project wouldn't be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and would instead be landing on PlayStation 4 as well. This news as a whole was met with a mixed reaction from those who have been looking forward to the title. Now, the director of 2018's God of War has stepped forward and has told fans to blame him for the decisions if they happen to be angry.