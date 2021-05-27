Asian Stocks Up, Investors Continue to Monitor Fed Taper Talk

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Thursday morning as investors await clarity on inflation trends and tapering prospects. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.57% by 10:52 PM ET (2:52 AM GMT), as investors await data, including the Jobs/applications ratio for April and the Tokyo Core Consumer Price Index for May, to be released on Friday.

New York City, NYbywire.news

Dollar steady after U.S. inflation data misses estimates

NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar ended unchanged on Friday, erasing an early drop after tamer-than-expected producer price inflation, with investors continuing to evaluate whether that the Federal Reserve will act sooner to snuff out inflation if it persists. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food...
Businessphilstockworld.com

What’s The Fed Doing With Its Taper Talk?

Some Fed governors are talking about hiking, some tapering, some like Powell and Williams suggesting anything is a log ways off. What's going on?. A reader asked "When Does It End?" in response to Real Interest Rates Are More Negative Now Than In the 2004-2007 Housing Boom. "So the question...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Dropped Amid Mixed Cues From Fed Officials on Approach of the Central Bank

Gold yesterday settled down by -0.43% at 46870 amid mixed cues from Fed officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors on their toes and muted gains. Investors digest mixed signals from US Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes and awaited more economic data to gauge inflationary pressures. Meantime, the labour market shows signs of a slowdown in the recovery as initial claims fell less than expected in the prior week. In congressional testimony, Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly by stating that the central bank will continue its supportive stance on the economy.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Yuan firms against dollar, but U.S. inflation could renew downward pressure

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed slightly against the U.S dollar on Friday after a stronger fixing by the central bank, but analysts expected renewed pressure on the Chinese currency if data later shows U.S. inflation rose further. Investors are eyeing the release of the U.S. core personal consumption expenditures index at 1230 GMT after the Federal Reserve indicated last week it may raise rates earlier than expected. The yuan opened at 6.4639 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4642 at midday. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4744 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4824. PBOC has repeatedly warned against one-way bets of the yuan, which hit a three-year high against the greenback in late May. "PBOC prefers to keep the trade-weighted RMB largely stable this year, while likely allowing USD/CNY to be a function of dollar moves amid dollar strengthening post June," HSBC said in a note on Friday. The dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback against a basket of major currencies, has pulled back since it reached a two-month high on June 18 after the Fed signalled higher rates in 2023. It fell to 91.771 on Friday from the previous close of 91.847. U.S. President Joe Biden has accepted a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill to boost infrastructure investment. Investors had been looking to an infrastructure agreement to extend the recovery in the world's largest economy, but some economists worry that the massive fiscal stimulus could push inflation higher. HSBC estimates that the U.S. 10-year treasury yield , which has picked up gradually from a near four-month-low of 1.45% on June 18, will rise further and reach 1.8% by year-end. Higher interest rates traditionally help support the dollar. A trader at a Chinese bank expected the yuan to remain range-bound, as many overseas-listed companies rush to buy foreign currencies for dividend payment, but said Chinese companies were also keen to sell the dollar. The yuan market at 4:41AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4744 6.4824 0.12% Spot yuan 6.4642 6.4722 0.12% Divergence from -0.16% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.99% Spot change since 2005 28.04% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.73 97.69 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.771 91.847 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.467 -0.04% * Offshore 6.6349 -2.42% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM)
Businesseconomies.com

Gold pares some gains as dollar steadies

Gold prices rose on Friday, but pared some of its gains after the release of upbeat data in the US, while the US dollar steadied against most of its peers. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (which the US Federal Reserve relies on to measure inflation) rose in May to a nearly 3-decade high at 3.4%.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips ahead of U.S. inflation data

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower in Europe on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose, as did the euro, gaining 0.1% to...
Businessmorns.ca

The missing piece in the Fed puzzle: World market themes for the week ahead

Next Friday’s U.S. employment report will allow investors to gauge whether a powerful U.S. recovery could push the Federal Reserve to start unwinding ultra-easy monetary policies sooner than expected. An unexpectedly hawkish Fed shifting its first post-pandemic rate hike into 2023 took markets by surprise, briefly denting stocks – before...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Lower; Key Inflation Data Attracting Attention

Investing.com - The dollar edged marginally lower in early European trade Friday, as traders warily awaited the release of key inflation data for clues over future Federal Reserve policy. At 2 AM ET (0600 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, traded...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Data Confirm US Inflation Spike But Are Unlikely To Rattle Fed

Prices have indeed spiked in the United States, government data released Friday said, but analysts believe the increase isn't enough to change minds at the Federal Reserve, which is planning to keep rates low to help the economy recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures (PCE)...
StocksCNBC

European markets advance as investors digest Fed comments, data

LONDON — European stocks advanced on Thursday as global investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and looked ahead to various data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.6% by mid-afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks climbing 1.5% to lead gains while telecoms bucked the upward trend to slide 0.3% lower.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar rally sputters as Fed sends mixed signals on inflation

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar vacillated below an 11-week high versus major peers on Thursday as traders attempted to navigate conflicting signals from Federal Reserve officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus. The dollar index , which measures the greenback against six rivals, stood...
BusinessRTTNews

Gold Prices See Mixed Trend As Investors Digest Fed Comments

Gold prices were mixed on Thursday after two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,781.65 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,781.75. The dollar erased early gains...
BusinessForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Advances On Worsening Investor Sentiment

The Japanese yen firmed against its major rivals in the Asian session on Thursday, as investors digested mixed views from Fed officials on inflation and focused on more U.S. data for monetary policy outlook. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that despite recent price increases...
StocksFXStreet.com

Stocks mixed after Fed officials comments

GBP USD -0.08%. The Dollar strengthening has halted currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 382 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 412 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% Wednesday as two Fed officials commented a period of high inflation in the United States may last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair Powell said interest rates would not be raised too quickly.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold holds tight range on mixed Fed signals

* Two Fed officials say inflation pressures may last some time. * U.S. initial jobless claims, Q1 final GDP data at 1230 GMT (Updates with comment, updates prices) June 24 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher, buoyed by a slight dip in the dollar, on Thursday but gains were limited as mixed signals from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on stimulus withdrawal kept investors on their toes.