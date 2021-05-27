Cancel
Astronomy

New organization aims to get answers about UFOs

By Christina Stock
rdrnews.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleTourists visiting the International UFO Museum and Research Center on May 25 were greeted by the sight of a television crew interviewing renowned UFO researcher and author Donald Schmitt. Schmitt, an expert on the alleged 1947 UFO crash on a ranch near Corona, has dedicated his life to solving the...

www.rdrnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ufos#Icer#Unesco#North American#Mutual Ufo Network#Mufon#Uap#Kingsland Observatory#Seti#The Ufo Museum
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Giant ghostly 'hand' stretches through space in new X-ray views

An enormous ghostly hand stretches through the depths of space, its wispy fingers pressing against a glowing cloud. It sounds like science fiction, but it's quite real, as imagery gathered by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory shows. The "hand" was spawned by the death of a massive star in a supernova...
ScienceThe Weather Channel

Lost Ancestors: Discovery of Unknown Species of Ancient Humans in Israel Promises to Unravel Long-Standing Mysteries

The lengthy process of evolution is a fascinating tale of interlinked species adapting to the natural environment and overcoming life-threatening obstacles for millions of years. Our earliest relatives of the genus homo, for instance, started to dominate parts of Africa about two million years ago. Since then, multiple species of humans have evolved at different time intervals. As a result, the genus homo includes several extinct species, with modern humans (homo sapiens) being the only surviving species at the moment.
SciencePosted by
NBC News

New early human discovered in 130,000-year-old fossils at Israeli cement site

TEL AVIV — Scientists say they have discovered a new kind of early human after studying pieces of fossilized bone dug up at a site used by a cement plant in central Israel. The fragments of a skull and a lower jaw with teeth were about 130,000 years old and could force a rethink of parts of the human family tree, the researchers from Tel Aviv University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem said Thursday.
Sciencearchaeology.org

Previously Unknown Archaic Humans Unearthed in Israel

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL—According to a BBC News report, fossils representing a previously unknown species of human have been discovered in a sinkhole in central Israel, near the city of Ramla, in an area where prehistoric humans hunted aurochs, horses, and deer, and left behind thousands of stone tools and animal bones. The fossils include a partial skull and jaw that have been dated to between 140,000 and 120,000 years ago. Rachel Sarig of Tel Aviv University said that unidentified fossils recovered from Israel’s Qesem, Zuttiyeh, and Tabun caves could also be included in the new group. The lineage, dubbed the “Nesher Ramla Homo type,” may be the ancestors of Neanderthals, added Hila May of Tel Aviv University. “The European Neanderthal actually began here in the Levant and migrated to Europe, while interbreeding with other groups of humans,” she claimed. Nesher Ramla people may have also traveled to India and China, added Israel Hershkovitz. “Some fossils found in East Asia manifest Neanderthal-like features as the Nesher Ramla do,” he explained. The tools recovered from the sinkhole site resemble those made by modern humans at the time, according to Yossi Zaidner of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He thinks the similarities suggest the Nesher Ramla humans may have interacted with modern humans. To read about Paleolithic stone tools found in Qesem Cave, go to "Around the World: Israel."
SciencePosted by
BGR.com

New fossil discovery just revealed the biggest land mammal ever to walk the Earth

Earth always finds new ways to surprise us, and the latest episode was just written in China, where a team of paleontologists has discovered what’s currently believed to be the largest land mammal ever to walk the Earth. It’s a new species of giant rhino that would have stood taller than any giraffe and would have been as big as six elephants. The fossilized skull of this Paraceratherium linxiaense (Linxia Giant Rhino) measures more than three feet long. BEST PRIME DAY DEALS: Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice… $24.99 Apple AirPods Pro $189.99 Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa –...
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Scientists successfully revive animal frozen 30 years ago

Scientists have succeeded in bringing a frozen animal back to life after 30 years, it has been reported.Japan’s National Institute of Polar Research says that their scientists have succeeded in reviving the ‘tardigrade’ animal which they had collected in Antarctica.The creatures, which are known as 'water bears' or 'moss piglets' are miniscule, water dwelling “extremophiles” measuring less than 1mm in length and dwelling in extreme and hostile conditions.They are capable of slowing down or shutting down their metabolic activities for considerable periods of time.According to the research, which was published in Cryobiology magazine, the tardigrades were found among moss plants...
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
Worldinsideedition.com

Giant Sinkholes That Have Appeared in Turkey and Mexico May Be Caused by Humans

Large sinkholes have recently appeared in two different parts of the world. A 17-year-old discovered one of the sinkholes in his grandfather's field in the Konya province of central Turkey. The night before, he’d been walking in the area, and he said there was no indication of the geologic disturbance....
Sciencednyuz.com

‘New Type Of Early Human’ Found In Israel

Bones belonging to a “new type of early human” previously unknown to science have been found in Israel, researchers said Thursday, claiming to have shed new light on human evolution. Excavations in the quarry of a cement plant near the central city of Ramla uncovered prehistoric remains that could not...
Mountain View, CASpaceRef

The UAP Story: The SETI Institute Weighs In

June 25, 2021, Mountain View, CA – The report from intelligence agencies to be delivered to the U.S. Congress on the subject of UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) has generated speculation that we may soon see compelling proof of the existence of extraterrestrial beings. The observations to be discussed in the...
Scienceyoursun.com

Research looks to outer space to learn about human health on Earth

PHILADELPHIA — As an oncologist, Adam Dicker has seen how cancer treatments can pummel the body to knock out tumors, sometimes leading to deteriorating bones, more infections and haywire sleep cycles. But others have observed similar ailments in a group of healthy people: astronauts who spend time in space. Next...
AstronomyPosted by
Salon

535 new fast radio bursts help answer deep questions about the universe

This article was originally published on The Conversation. On June 9, 2021, my colleagues and I announced the discovery of 535 fast radio bursts that we detected using the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment telescope (CHIME). Detected in 2018 and 2019, these bursts of radio waves last only milliseconds, come from far across the universe, and are enormously powerful – a typical event releases as much energy in a millisecond as the Sun does over many days.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“Rare in the Cosmos?” –Earth-like Biospheres

“The volume of space-time within range of our telescopes—what astronomers have traditionally called ‘the universe’—is only a tiny fraction of the aftermath of the big bang,” says astrophysicist Martin Rees. “We’d expect far more galaxies located beyond the horizon, unobservable, each of which –along with any intelligences it hosts– will evolve rather like our own.”
Earth Sciencefreenews.live

The guilt of Siberia in the worst disaster in the history of the Earth is proved

The worst ecological disaster in the natural history of the Earth — the Permian extinction-was caused by massive volcanic eruptions in Siberia. This was finally proved by Chinese scientists from the University of Science and Technology together with colleagues from Canada, the United States, and Switzerland. Researchers have explained for the first time how atmospheric pollution from volcanic aerosols could lead to the extinction of most species of living organisms on land and oceans. The scientists ‘ article is published in the journal Nature Communications.