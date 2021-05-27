Lorenzo Lopez Baca

Cancel
Roswell, NM

By Roswell Daily Record
Cover picture for the articleLorenzo Lopez Baca, a custodian for the Roswell Independent School District, and lifelong resident of Roswell NM, was called to be with our Father in Heaven Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the age of 50. Lorenzo is survived by his parents; John and Alvina Prudencio and his...

Elfida Hernández

Elfida Hernández (73), the personification of a servant, became a Citizen of Heaven on Mother’s Day (5/10/21). While our hearts ache, we celebrate the many wonderful years the Lord shared her with us and blessed us with her care. She was a loving wife and mother with an even greater affection for her grandkids; there is nothing she would not do for any of us. Her hospitality and cooking skills are unique. She was survived by her husband of 56 years Dámaso Hernández and six grateful children: Daughters Rosemary Romero and her husband Jerry, Linda López and her husband Donny, Kellie Cobos and her husband Arthur, Sons Ricky and his wife Claudia, Andy and his wife Alma, and Isidoro and his wife Melinda. Her siblings Elizabeth, Ezequiel, and Daniel. She was preceded in death by her parents Jose and Tomasa Rodriguez and siblings Celia, Maria, Emma, Jose, Jesus, Juan, Luis. She was the baby whisperer to 29 grandkids and 24 + 1 great-grandkids. She was a true reflection of what a mother should be, and our Great God took her home on Mother’s Day.
Roswell’s Fernando Sanchez resigns

Nobody wants to be the guy who follows the guy. The guy was the incomparable Joe Carpenter. Carpenter had just won a state title with Jaedyn De La Cerda and her crew. It was his 15th time getting to the semifinals before he was able to win it all. Carpenter...
Musician, volunteer to head MainStreet Roswell

MainStreet Roswell has chosen one of its volunteers who is also a musician and radio host as its new executive director. Marie Manning was selected Tuesday by the organization’s board of directors and will begin her position on Monday. She said that she was “ecstatic” to be joining the organization...
Bradley Houston

Family, education, agriculture, and travel were extremely important in Brad Houston’s life. But he loved his play time too! Everything from a lively hand of bridge to a hotly contested tennis match, an energetic night of square dancing, dashing to the lake to water ski when the surface was smooth as glass or just nodding off waiting for the fish to bite. He intertwined these passions throughout each stage of his life and enjoyed his 92 years immensely.