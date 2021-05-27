Local Memorial Day closures announced

Character Counts! of Chaves County wrapped up its annual Character Counts Week on Saturday with a group cleanup of the West Second Street/U.S. Highway 70 roadside in tribute to the late Judge Alvin F. Jones. The organization has adopted a portion of the street, which is approximately between Sycamore Avenue and the Roswell Relief Route, in honor of the civic leader who passed away on May 28, 2019 after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle along the highway. “What a wonderful way to complete the week, to pay tribute to Judge Jones,” said Character Counts board president Amy McVay Tellez, second from left. “He would have wanted us to clean this up.” Other tributes during the week included providing more than 350 meals to area educators and honoring first responders. Volunteers at Saturday’s effort In Roswell included representatives of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico, Valley View Elementary School, Mesa Middle School, Mountain View Middle School, All Saints Catholic School, Pioneer Bank, Tobosa Developmental Services and Goddard cross country. Keep Chaves County Beautiful provided supplies. A cleanup in Midway was organized by Character Counts Executive Director Tim Fuller, and McVay Tellez said that people who could not make it to either site were encouraged to work in their neighborhoods. Roswell volunteers — who donned bow ties in tribute to Jones — were, from left, Juliana Halvorson and her dog Midnight, McVay Tellez, Josiah Strange, Angela Strange, Corban Strange, Dennis Pabst, Vernon Dyer and Joan Blodgett. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)