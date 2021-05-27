Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roswell, NM

Local Memorial Day closures announced

By Roswell Daily Record
rdrnews.com
 13 days ago

Local schools and government offices will be closed Monday, Memorial Day, a federal holiday. Dexter public schools and Roswell public schools have a school holiday. Hagerman schools ended their regular academic year on May 20, while Lake Arthur will have its last regular school day Friday. Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell...

www.rdrnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Roswell, NM
City
Hagerman, NM
City
Lake Arthur, NM
Roswell, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#East Lake#School Buses#The Roswell Museum#Roswell Transit#Roswell Visitor Center#Art Center#Roswell Adult Center#Solid Waste Department#Closures#Open Noon#Roswell Public Schools#Garden Avenue#City Offices#Spring River Zoo#Alameda Street#Online Classes#Chaves County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
Related
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Council OKs sidewalk, street project prioritization

Roswell city councilors debated the need to require city staff to present prioritized lists for sidewalk and road repair, but ultimately approved resolutions on both during a six-hour meeting Thursday night. Resolution 21-26 requires the city manager at least once a year to submit to the council a priority list...
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

MainStreet Roswell gives city annual update

Even with the business shutdowns required by COVID-19 conditions and public health orders, some downtown businesses and events experienced strong sales days and large crowds as MainStreet Roswell sought ways to help businesses in its district, according to Juliana Halvorson, a member of the MainStreet Roswell board of directors. Halvorson,...
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Musician, volunteer to head MainStreet Roswell

MainStreet Roswell has chosen one of its volunteers who is also a musician and radio host as its new executive director. Marie Manning was selected Tuesday by the organization’s board of directors and will begin her position on Monday. She said that she was “ecstatic” to be joining the organization...
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Huckabee, prominent civic leader, passes away

A well-known local civic leader and longtime MainStreet Roswell director has passed away. Edwin “Dusty” Huckabee, 73, died in his home on Friday afternoon, according to his wife, Heidi Huckabee. The family will hold a private service, she said, and will determine later whether a public service will occur. Huckabee,...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Briefcase: Hires, applause for New Mexico workers and more

Gannon Coffman has joined Marcus & Millichap as a commercial real estate agent. Coffman has eight years of commercial real estate experience specializing in tenant site selection, new market rollouts, relocations and corporate lease negotiations, and is operating out of the Albuquerque office. APPLAUSE. Tom Walker, a member of the...
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Ribbon cutting held for new water tower

Above: City employees and area elected officials, including Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh, center, holding scissors, and State Sen. Stuart Ingle (R-Portales), third person to the right of the mayor, cut the ribbon Thursday as one of two new 750,000-gallon water towers at the Roswell Air Center was prepared for its final test to go online later in the day. The other 750,000-gallon tower on East Gillis Street will become operative once the old tower comes down. The old tower, which had a 500,000-gallon capacity, was built in the early 1940s when the Air Center was a military base. The total project cost for design and construction was $6.95 million. The new towers will serve the entire city. (Lisa Dunlap Photos)
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

RISD board hears update on construction projects

The new construction manager for Roswell Independent School District gave an update on Mesa Middle School and Nancy Lopez Elementary School plans at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. Jeremy Sanchez told the RISD board his experience as regional manager for the New Mexico Public School Facilities Authority gives him a...
Chaves County, NMrdrnews.com

Four new cases of COVID in county Friday

The New Mexico Department of Health announced 223 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 counties and one correctional facility in its Friday update. Chaves County reported four cases Friday, according to the press release. Bernalillo County had the most cases at 75. San Juan County had 36, Doña Ana County had 16 and Otero County had 10. The remaining counties and the Otero County Processing Center all had fewer than 10 cases.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Suspicious package at airport was forgotten luggage

An abandoned piece of luggage at the Roswell Air Center prompted a temporary evacuation of the airport’s terminal and the delay of some flights Friday. Todd Wildermuth, public information officer with the Roswell Police Department, said police were called by airport personnel at about noon after a suspicious package was reported at the airport.
Chaves County, NMrdrnews.com

County projects $63.9 million in 2022 expenses

Interim budget includes $12.55 million in federal relief funds for the year. Chaves County commissioners are considering an interim fiscal year 2022 budget with $63.9 million in total expenses that the lead financial officer represented as a “flat” budget with tax revenues still impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Anabel Barraza,...
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Local farming family plans distillery, restaurant

A local farming family wants to reopen a historic warehouse in the downtown railroad district as a distillery, restaurant and tasting site. The Lawsons and the Pirtles of Pirtle Farms plan to operate Homestead Spirits in the warehouse, which is the name of the distillery, said Cliff Pirtle, also a state senator.
Chaves County, NMrdrnews.com

Character Counts Week concludes with Judge Jones tribute

Character Counts! of Chaves County wrapped up its annual Character Counts Week on Saturday with a group cleanup of the West Second Street/U.S. Highway 70 roadside in tribute to the late Judge Alvin F. Jones. The organization has adopted a portion of the street, which is approximately between Sycamore Avenue and the Roswell Relief Route, in honor of the civic leader who passed away on May 28, 2019 after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle along the highway. “What a wonderful way to complete the week, to pay tribute to Judge Jones,” said Character Counts board president Amy McVay Tellez, second from left. “He would have wanted us to clean this up.” Other tributes during the week included providing more than 350 meals to area educators and honoring first responders. Volunteers at Saturday’s effort In Roswell included representatives of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico, Valley View Elementary School, Mesa Middle School, Mountain View Middle School, All Saints Catholic School, Pioneer Bank, Tobosa Developmental Services and Goddard cross country. Keep Chaves County Beautiful provided supplies. A cleanup in Midway was organized by Character Counts Executive Director Tim Fuller, and McVay Tellez said that people who could not make it to either site were encouraged to work in their neighborhoods. Roswell volunteers — who donned bow ties in tribute to Jones — were, from left, Juliana Halvorson and her dog Midnight, McVay Tellez, Josiah Strange, Angela Strange, Corban Strange, Dennis Pabst, Vernon Dyer and Joan Blodgett. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Valley View marks culmination of service project

Students, teachers and staff at Valley View Elementary School watch and cheer Friday morning as cereal boxes fall like dominoes through the school hallway toward the gymnasium. For two weeks, students brought boxes of cereal to school with the goal of collecting 1,000 to donate to the Assurance Home and Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services. Students and their families surpassed that goal with 2,117 boxes, Principal Travis Ackerman said. Before donating them, however, the students and staff set up the boxes in the hallways, starting at the kindergarten classrooms at the north end of the school, around the corner near the main entrance and to the gym, where fifth-graders set up boxes in a spiral. The line then doubled back to its starting point. The project was the idea of kindergarten teacher Brooke Beaty, who said she saw a similar project online. Ackerman said the project helped teach the students about charity and working together as a team. (Juno Ogle Photo)
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

City wants lease approval for industrial property

The search for a buyer for the Roswell Test Facility on East Second Street did not yield a viable offer, so the city of Roswell wants to get approval for a renegotiated lease with the long-term tenant instead. The pending lease with A.O. Smith Corp., a company based in Milwaukee,...
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

City ‘Money Matters’ video highlights water, wastewater

Getting clean water into homes and businesses for people to drink, clean with and otherwise use in their daily lives is a very important task. And just as important is removing wastewater from those homes and businesses. Keeping everything flowing in the right directions is the responsibility of the city...
Chaves County, NMrdrnews.com

18 new COVID-19 cases reported locally since Friday

A total of 18 newly documented cases of COVID-19 were reported among Chaves County residents over the last three days, according to the most recent three-day update of the impact of the virus across New Mexico. The cases were among 570 recorded Saturday, Sunday and Monday throughout the state. Counties...