Roswell, NM

Cecilia “Cissy” Ornelas

By Roswell Daily Record
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd oh….how she loved us all. Cecilia “Cissy” Ornelas passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her home in Roswell, New Mexico. Cissy was born on September 19, 1969, in Roswell, New Mexico. A Rosary will be recited at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, May 28, 2021, at...

Roswell, NM
Roswell, NM
Nena
Dexter, NMrdrnews.com

Elfida Hernández

Elfida Hernández (73), the personification of a servant, became a Citizen of Heaven on Mother’s Day (5/10/21). While our hearts ache, we celebrate the many wonderful years the Lord shared her with us and blessed us with her care. She was a loving wife and mother with an even greater affection for her grandkids; there is nothing she would not do for any of us. Her hospitality and cooking skills are unique. She was survived by her husband of 56 years Dámaso Hernández and six grateful children: Daughters Rosemary Romero and her husband Jerry, Linda López and her husband Donny, Kellie Cobos and her husband Arthur, Sons Ricky and his wife Claudia, Andy and his wife Alma, and Isidoro and his wife Melinda. Her siblings Elizabeth, Ezequiel, and Daniel. She was preceded in death by her parents Jose and Tomasa Rodriguez and siblings Celia, Maria, Emma, Jose, Jesus, Juan, Luis. She was the baby whisperer to 29 grandkids and 24 + 1 great-grandkids. She was a true reflection of what a mother should be, and our Great God took her home on Mother’s Day.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Musician, volunteer to head MainStreet Roswell

MainStreet Roswell has chosen one of its volunteers who is also a musician and radio host as its new executive director. Marie Manning was selected Tuesday by the organization’s board of directors and will begin her position on Monday. She said that she was “ecstatic” to be joining the organization...
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Roswell’s Fernando Sanchez resigns

Nobody wants to be the guy who follows the guy. The guy was the incomparable Joe Carpenter. Carpenter had just won a state title with Jaedyn De La Cerda and her crew. It was his 15th time getting to the semifinals before he was able to win it all. Carpenter...
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Bradley Houston

Family, education, agriculture, and travel were extremely important in Brad Houston’s life. But he loved his play time too! Everything from a lively hand of bridge to a hotly contested tennis match, an energetic night of square dancing, dashing to the lake to water ski when the surface was smooth as glass or just nodding off waiting for the fish to bite. He intertwined these passions throughout each stage of his life and enjoyed his 92 years immensely.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Championship coach Neighbors trusts God, resigns

No matter what else he does in life, former Goddard basketball coach Jared Neighbors will stand in pretty tall company in Roswell. He will be in rare company at Goddard High School. The other coach that stands tall at Goddard is Leon Sims, the boys’ basketball coach that won a state championship in 1988. Neighbors was the first coach to bring the girls a state title in District 4-5A, with a 35-30 victory over No. 2 Los Lunas in 2017.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Keep Roswell Beautiful organizes cleanup effort at parks

Local residents and organizations have the opportunity to help spruce up Roswell’s parks by participating in a “Park Community Cleanup” organized by the City of Roswell’s Keep Roswell Beautiful program. The event on Saturday, May 22, will take place from 9 to 11 a.m., according to a press release issued...