Roswell, NM

Homeschool community learns together

By Juno Ogle
rdrnews.com
 24 days ago

A community of parents and their children found learning opportunities this week in Roswell as a homeschool curriculum company conducted its annual local practicum. About 50 adults and 65 children who use the Classical Conversations homeschool curriculum gathered at Christ’s Church, 2200 N. Sycamore, on Monday and Tuesday. The majority were from Roswell, but families from Artesia, Carlsbad and Ruidoso also attended, said Shirley Bailey, support representative for Classical Conversations.

www.rdrnews.com
