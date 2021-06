Hello lovelies, Happy Friday! By the time you see this post I will be half way to Pensacola, Florida for a much needed vacation! I will be posting on my social with up-to-date images but please check back for all the pretty photos next week! I’m staying at a beautiful resort and I can’t wait to share my experience while there! In the meantime, I stopped by one of my favorite Atlanta fashion designers Cleah Murray, where I picked up a few pieces to wear while on vacay.