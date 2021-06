Even nerves couldn’t shake Bryce Tucker on the biggest state in New Jersey track and field. Tucker, a sophomore at Pennsauken, shook off a slow start and finished strong to win first first-ever Meet of Champions title Saturday afternoon, claiming the 400-meter hurdles title at the Meet of Champions in 52.17, shaving off even more time from the 52.68 that he ran to win the Group 3 title last week, which was already good enough to place him in the top five in the nation entering the Meet of Champions.