Netflix Travels Down To South Africa For The ‘Jiva!’ Trailer
In the midst of a global pandemic, Netflix rolled out its first original series that was produced and set on the continent of Africa. Blood & Water debuted on the streaming service back in May and it quickly became a worldwide hit. Now, the streaming service is heading back to South Africa for another series called Jiva. Starring Noxolo Dlamini, the series follows the life of a young woman who discovers that street dancing may be her ticket out of family drama, economic struggles and much more.defpen.com