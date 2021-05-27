Cancel
Netflix Travels Down To South Africa For The ‘Jiva!’ Trailer

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the midst of a global pandemic, Netflix rolled out its first original series that was produced and set on the continent of Africa. Blood & Water debuted on the streaming service back in May and it quickly became a worldwide hit. Now, the streaming service is heading back to South Africa for another series called Jiva. Starring Noxolo Dlamini, the series follows the life of a young woman who discovers that street dancing may be her ticket out of family drama, economic struggles and much more.

