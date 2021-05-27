Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

New WWE RAW Commentator Jimmy Smith Issues Comments Ahead Of Debut

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleNew WWE RAW play-by-play announcer Jimmy Smith took to Twitter this evening to comment on his new gig. As noted, WWE announced today that Smith will join the RAW announce team beginning next Monday, replacing Adnan Virk. Smith, a former MMA and American Ninja Warrior commentator, will call the show with Corey Graves and Byron Saxton each week. You can click here for more on Smith’s background and training with Michael Cole.

www.pwmania.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chael Sonnen
Person
Bruiser Brody
Person
Adnan Virk
Person
Corey Graves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New World#Wwe Nxt#Wwe Raw#Combat#Raw#Mma#American#The Miami Herald#Wwe Nxt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
FitnessVolt.com

Former Ms. Olympia and WWE Veteran Melissa Coates Passes Away at Age 50

The bodybuilding community is in a state of mourning currently, as it has been revealed that Melissa Coates has passed away. She was 50 years old at the time of her passing. Coates was not just a veteran in the bodybuilding world, competing at the Ms. Olympia, but she was also a familiar face on the pro wrestling scene. She had worked with the WWE, competing under the stage name of Super Genie.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Selling’ WWE To Big Name?

WWE releasing several stars which included Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett came upon as a surprise. Now, former WWE writer Dave Schilling believes that the company is going to the direction on putting up for sale. What is Vince McMahon planning for WWE?. In...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Marvel pays tribute to Becky Lynch

The juxtaposition of the name Becky Lynch to the world of Marvel is by no means new, in fact, in 2020 there were various rumors about her possible arrival at the cinema in a film by the well-known superhero-themed production house. Becky, after appearing in the Showtime TV series "Billions"...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch Returns Against NXT Star

Becky Lynch remains one of the most popular female WWE Superstars in recent memory. The Man’s meteoric rise to Superstardom back in 2018 is well documented. It propelled her career to the absolute top, which culminated in her winning both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35, defeating both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of the Show of Shows. She is also engaged to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and the two welcomed their baby girl Roux in December of last year. Becky Lynch could also be returning on Friday Night Smackdown.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Dominik Mysterio ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

On tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown, the show opened up with Dominik Mysterio not being on the show and with Rey Mysterio cutting a promo on Roman Reigns after Reigns powerbombed Dominik. The alleged ‘injuries’ of Mysterio were what was being pushed to the WWE universe. Ringside News is reporting that this could either be a short stay off of WWE programming for the younger Mysterio or rather just a way for Dominik to get involved in his upcoming WWE Hell in a Cell match tonight on Smackdown. This recently fired WWE superstar was almost named Dominik Mysterio’s girlfriend.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nikki Bella Speaks Out On John Cena Bombshell

Relationships bloom and relationships also sadly die sometimes. While no one likes experiencing heartbreak, sometimes we can look back and appreciate all the other person taught us and that’s exactly what Nikki Bella did as she mentioned John Cena to thank him at her induction at the WWE Hall Of Fame…Sasha Banks Smackdown Return Spoiler Leaks.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights from June 11

Just one week after a vicious assault that left SmackDown tag team champions Rey and Dominik Mysterio lying, universal champion Roman Reigns returned to the blue brand Friday night to address his actions and the status of his strained relationship with The Usos. The Tribal Chief headlined, as usual, on...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt ‘Homeless’ WWE Rumor Leaks

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Suffered ‘Total Botch’ On Raw

WWE star Bobby Lashley is enjoying his time as the WWE Champion on Monday Night Raw. He will be defending his title against the former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE Hell In A Cell. Drew McIntyre pinned Bobby Lashley on Raw. On this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw,...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Believes Meeting With Vince McMahon Led To Her Release

On her Off Her Chops podcast with fellow IIconics partner Billie Kay (as transcribed by Sportskeeda), former WWE star Peyton Royce discussed a meeting she had with Vince McMahon after WWE split up the IIconics in September of 2020. Royce described the meeting as “disastrous” and believes it may have ultimately led to her losing her job with WWE.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE releases 14 wrestlers: Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Tony Nese

The rumored WWE releases coming Friday turned out to be accurate as the company continued their recent paredown of the roster, focusing on both NXT and 205 Live talents. The final list as of Friday night: Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, August Grey, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel), Curt Stallion, the Bollywood Boyz (Sunil and Samir Singh), Arturo Ruas, Marina Shafir, Killian Dain, and Tino Sabbatelli.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

WWE Hall of Famer opens up on Roman Reigns

Since his return to SummerSlam in WWE, current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has become the total star of not just Friday Night Smackdown but the entire main WWE roster in general. The Tribal Chief, along with his cousins Jey and Jimmy Uso, featured on the blue roster show and the three are still starring.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Josiah Williams Comments On Creating Cameron Grimes’ WWE NXT Theme Song

During a recent appearance on Sean Waltman’s “Pro Wrestling 4-Life” podcast, Josiah Williams commented on making the WWE NXT theme song for Cameron Grimes, and more. He said,. “I was at home, on a Friday, and Road Dogg texted me, ‘We have this idea to do something with Cameron Grimes,...
WWEstillrealtous.com

AEW Expected To Sign Recently Released WWE Star

Over the last few months WWE has released a number of talents from the company, and everyone is wondering where those talents will end up moving forward. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief is that Aleister Black will end up signing with All Elite Wrestling, but it is not a done deal at this point in time.
WWEringsidenews.com

Piper Niven’s WWE RAW Debut Almost Didn’t Happen

This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW featured the long-awaited return of Eva Marie, after months of her teasing her ‘Eva-lution.’ She was scheduled to face off against Naomi in a singles match. However, that didn’t end up happening as she brought NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven to the show...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Photo: Virgil Charges Brooke Hogan $20 For A Picture

Former WWE Superstar Virgil recently ran into Brooke Hogan, the daughter of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Virgil shared a few photos and made it clear that he charged $20 from Brooke for a picture. I dont care who your daddy it still be $20 for a pic...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

MVP Reacts To Reports Of Brock Lesnar Returning To WWE

WWE RAW Superstar MVP believes Brock Lesnar “fears” WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. While responding to a tweet from a fan on Sunday night, MVP tweeted:. The fan in question was responding to a tweet from WWE’s The Bump, which asked its followers to predict the winner of last night’s WWE Championship bout between Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Incidentally, 97 percent of the fans picked McIntyre to prevail with the victory, only to be proven wrong.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE RUMOR: Vince McMahon’s New Rule For Monday Night Raw

What he says goes. Vince McMahon might not be the most popular name in the wrestling industry but he certainly is the most powerful. McMahon controls the biggest and strongest wrestling promotion in the world and any change he makes could have quite the impact on the wrestling world for a long time to come. Now he might be shaking things up on Monday Night Raw.