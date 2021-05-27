New WWE RAW Commentator Jimmy Smith Issues Comments Ahead Of Debut
New WWE RAW play-by-play announcer Jimmy Smith took to Twitter this evening to comment on his new gig. As noted, WWE announced today that Smith will join the RAW announce team beginning next Monday, replacing Adnan Virk. Smith, a former MMA and American Ninja Warrior commentator, will call the show with Corey Graves and Byron Saxton each week. You can click here for more on Smith's background and training with Michael Cole.