Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Elliott Wave View: Dax bullish sequence remains incomplete [Video]

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Exchange#Fx#Llc#Forecast Com#Subscriber#Service#Parties Representatives#Elliottwave Forecast Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksFXStreet.com

S&P 500: Technical analysis Elliott Wave [Video]

As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on. Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Mixed bias: Mixed day [Video]

US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 91.775. Energies: Jul '21 Crude is Up at 73.20. Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Down 4 ticks and trading at 159.21. Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 84 ticks Higher and trading at 4252.50. Gold:...
StocksFXStreet.com

Chart of the day: DAX

Yes, the DAX is in an ascending wedge. YES, an ascending wedge is a reversal pattern (eventually). However, with US equities hitting all time highs (SPX and Nasdaq) the DAX may be ready to resume the uptrend and make a move for the 16,027 161% Fibonacci extension. Currently we have a triangle setup and a break above 15,685 would be a bullish breakout. A move BELOW the 15,400 may produce selling as the wedge may break lower. The risk for bulls currently is that the RSI has remained divergent since mid April.
Stocksactionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: S&P 500 E-Mini Futures (ES) Looking To Pullback

Short Term Elliott Wave view in S&P 500 E-Mini Futures (ES) from October 2020 low is unfolding as an impulse Elliott Wave structure. In the 60 minutes chart below, we can see the rally to 4258.37 ended wave (3) of this impulse. Wave (4) is currently in progress to correct cycle from February 1, 2020 low before the rally resumes. Internal subdivision of wave (4) is unfolding as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD remains neutral above 0.71 [Video]

NZDUSD has been in a sideways move over the last two months with upper boundary the 0.7313 resistance and lower boundary the 0.7100 handle. The price is trading near the aforementioned level, falling beneath the bearish cross within the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The RSI indicator is diving in the negative territory as well as the MACD oscillator, while the stochastic dropped in the oversold zone.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Waiting for the Fed [Video]

US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Down at 90.470. Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 72.25. Financials: The Sept '21 30 year bond is Up 2 ticks and trading at 158.19. Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 16 ticks Lower and trading at 4232.50. Gold: The Aug'21...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Elliott Wave View: CAD/JPY further correction lower likely [Video]

FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD aims for rebound but bearish risks linger [Video]

GBPUSD remains resilient within a sideways channel and around the 1.4100 level, where the 23.6% Fibonacci of the latest upleg also resides (1.3668 – 1.4248). The recent soft dwindle below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the blue Kijun-sen line favors a negative extension towards the important long-term ascending trendline and the 50-day SMA, both converging to the 38.2% Fibonacci of 1.4026. Slightly beneath, the 50% Fibonacci of 1.3958 may attempt to catch the fall ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci of 1.3852, while a dip below the 1.3800 number could spark a more aggressive sell-off towards the two-month low of 1.3668.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Finally market is up again [Video]

US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Down at 90.465. Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 71.41. Financials: The Sept '21 30 year bond is Up 1 tick and trading at 159.07. Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 9 ticks Higher and trading at 4250.00. Gold: The Aug'21...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD is loosing momentum [Video]

In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!. The SP500 is in all-time-highs. Nothing to see here, let's move on. The Dow Jones is inside a flag formation, close to all new all-time-highs. Gold is possibly trying to create the right shoulder...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY aims to grow bullish after trendline bounce [Video]

USDJPY stepped on the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the ascending trendline and reversed a large part of the latest pullback from a two-month high of 110.32. Concomitantly, the price managed to add a new higher low to the short-term upward pattern which started in late April, flagging that the bulls remain in play ahead of the FOMC policy announcement today at 18:00 GMT. That said, a decisive close above the 110.32 peak is currently required to boost buying interest towards the one-year high of 110.95. Any violation at this point would reactivate the broader 2021 uptrend, with the price likely crawling into the key 2020 resistance area of 111.35 – 112.21.
Businessbabypips.com

Weekly Forex Market Recap: June 21 – 25

The Japanese yen was the biggest loser while the Kiwi took the top spot among the major currencies as positive risk sentiment seemed to be the main market driver this week. On the intermarket chart above, we can see a general positive lean in the markets this week, characterized by rising equities, bond yields, and commodities against a weaker U.S. dollar and falling bond prices. The only outlier market was the crypto market, once again in turmoil early in the week on news that the Chinese government ordered a shutdown of bitcoin miners and for financial institutions to refuse service for crypto related activities.
MarketsStock Traders Daily

How To Trade New Jersey Resources NJR

Buy NJR over 40.05 target 43.21 stop loss @ 39.93 Details. Short NJR under 43.21, target 40.05, stop loss @ 43.33 Details. Buy NJR over 43.21, target 46.41, Stop Loss @ 43.09 Details. Short NJR near 43.21, target 41.34, Stop Loss @ 43.33. Details. Day Trading Plans for NJR. Buy...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops to fresh daily low of 1.2270

USD/CAD edges lower in the American trading hours. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory after US data. Modest increase in crude oil prices provides a boost to CAD. Following a consolidation phase above 1.2300 during the European trading hours, the USD/CAD pair lost its traction and dropped to a fresh daily low of 1.2270. As of writing, the pair was up 0.33% on the day at 1.2284.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Faces critical resistance near 1.2300 level

USD/CAD remains unchanged largely in the early European session. Pair needs a clear breakout around 1.2300 level to gain meaningful traction. Momentum oscillators hold onto the positive territory. USD/CAD extends the previous day's sluggish movement on Thursday with no meaningful price action. The pair confides in a very close trading...
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

Maker price analysis: MKR Token Fell by 25% Within a Week, May Fall Further

Due to the sell-off of the day, the price trend of Maker token shows a downward trend. MKR/BTC pair is trading negative by 5.5% at 0.0665269 BTC. The daily technical chart of Maker token price fighting to sustain at the support level of $2205. According to the pivot level, the key support levels for MKR are $2205 and $1120, respectively. However, if it does move higher, the key observational resistance is $3920. In addition, the chart also has a bearish inverted hammer candlestick, showing bearish reversal with low reliability.
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: Will LTC Token Bounceback or Breakdown?

The price trend of LTC token is on an upward trend intraday. LTC/BTC pair is trading positive by 4.5% at 0.003982 BTC. The daily technical chart of LTC token is trying to sustain above support level. According to the pivot level, the key support level in LTC is $125.0. However, if it does move higher, the key observational resistance is $240. In addition, the chart also has a bullish inside candlestick pattern, showing bullish reversal with medium reliability.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD rebound resume?

The EURUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is rising toward the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling still. We believe the bullish movement will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1955. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 1.1917. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.