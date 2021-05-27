Cancel
Henry County, VA

Memorial Day closings on Monday

Martinsville Bulletin
 14 days ago

Memorial Day will be celebrated Monday, which means that all state, federal and local government offices will be closed. Banks are closed, too. Henry County and PSA offices will close at noon on Friday and reopen on Tuesday. Convenience centers for garbage disposal and recycling will be open as usual.

