Cancer Survivor Becomes LLS’ Gold Coast Man Of The Year
A Santa Clarita cancer survivor’s drive to test himself lead him to becoming LLS’ Gold Coast Man of the Year, while raising money to fuel cancer research. Multiple Myeloma survivor, Jamie Alamillo changed gears and created a team for LLS’ Gold Coast Man and Woman of the Year campaign. A virtual, blind fundraising competition that takes place over 10 weeks for residents of Ventura, Santa Clarita and the San Fernando Valley. To simplify, every dollar raised counts as one vote for the candidate. The candidate whose team tallies the most votes wins.scvnews.com