Two long-awaited Regional Edition Cuban cigars made for Phoenicia Trading A.A. will finally make it to market after a two-year delay. The Lebanese Regional Edition Quai d’Orsay Baalbeck and Ramon Allones Phoenicio 40 will be released on Wednesday via a virtual event held by Phoenicia Trading, which is headquartered in Cyprus. Both cigars were supposed to hit the market in 2019, but civil unrest in Lebanon followed by the Coronavirus pandemic put the launches on hold.