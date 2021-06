The 1984 horror comedy “Gremlins” remains a classic, thanks to its adorably evil title monsters. Directed by Joe Dante, “Gremlins” tells the story of a young man who learns the hard way that rules are put in place for a reason. Randall Peltzer (Hoyt Axton) buys a mysterious creature known as a mogwai for his son Billy’s (Zach Galligan) Christmas gift, which he names Gizmo. Randall repeats the three rules he’s been given for Gizmo, and tells Billy to make sure he follows them: never get Gizmo wet, never let him in the sun, and never feed him after midnight. Of course, Billy isn’t quite careful enough and Gizmo gets splashed with water — spawning multiple evil mogwais from his back who wreak havoc on the town.