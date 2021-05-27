Cancel
ASX 200 Elliott wave analysis [Video]

 2021-05-27

RetailStock Traders Daily

National Retail NNN Investment Analysis

Buy NNN over 47.27 target 49.90 stop loss @ 47.13 Details. Short NNN under 49.90, target 47.27, stop loss @ 50.04 Details. Buy NNN over 47.48, target 49.90, Stop Loss @ 47.34 Details. Short NNN near 47.48, target 47.27, Stop Loss @ 47.62. Details. Day Trading Plans for NNN. Buy...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Elliott Wave View: CAD/JPY further correction lower likely [Video]

MarketsFXStreet.com

How to make full use of trading plan and analysis? [Video]

“What do you mean by let the market play out? I though you are bullish!” This is a common question I get from time to time from readers. A lot of time, I tend to respond with “stick to your trading plan and let the market play out” despite I have formed a directional bias with my analysis.
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE Gradually Recovering This Month Losses Of 64%

The price trend of Dogecoin shows sustainability above the support on intraday. DOGE/BTC pair is trading positive by 2.5% at 0.00000771 BTC. The 24-hour trading volume in Dogecoin is $5.461 Billion. The daily technical chart of Dogecoin bounces from the EMA-200 and support level. According to the pivot level, the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Yield differentials keep moving with the buck [Video]

CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview [Video]

MarketsFXStreet.com

Waiting for the Fed [Video]

US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Down at 90.470. Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 72.25. Financials: The Sept '21 30 year bond is Up 2 ticks and trading at 158.19. Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 16 ticks Lower and trading at 4232.50. Gold: The Aug'21...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD remains neutral above 0.71 [Video]

NZDUSD has been in a sideways move over the last two months with upper boundary the 0.7313 resistance and lower boundary the 0.7100 handle. The price is trading near the aforementioned level, falling beneath the bearish cross within the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The RSI indicator is diving in the negative territory as well as the MACD oscillator, while the stochastic dropped in the oversold zone.
Stocksambcrypto.com

Monero, AAVE, THETA Price Analysis: 26 June

The global crypto-market cap had fallen to $1.3 trillion at press time, with the same noting a 9.4% decline over the last 24 hours. Monero’s price, for example, depreciated by almost 10%, even though at press time the coin was trading in the green. AAVE’s charts have pictured a downtrend for most of the month while finally, THETA, despite showing price recovery over the past few days, was down by 9%.
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

IOTA Price Analysis: IOTA Coin Lacks Strength At The $0.65 Support

The price trend of IOTA coin is on a downward trend this month. IOTA/BTC pair is trading negative by 2.3% at 0.00002400 BTC. The daily technical chart of IOTA coin is struggling to bounce above the support level. According to the pivot level, the key support level is $0.65. However, if it does go higher, the key observational resistance is $1.35. In addition, the chart also has a Doji star candlestick pattern, showing neutralized movement with high reliability.
Stocksambcrypto.com

TRON, Ethereum Classic, SUSHI Price Analysis: 26 June

With the bears still holding the reins in the cryptocurrency market, most coins were trading in the red at press time. While Bitcoin had fallen by 6.5 percent in the last 24 hours, most altcoins among the top ten noted dips in the range of 5-7%. TRON was down 6.3%,...
Currenciesinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Slumps to $30,000

The Bitcoin price is down to touch a low of $30,173 as there is no quick recovery that seems possible for the coin at the moment. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $38,000, $40,000, $42,000. Support Levels: $27,000, $25,000, $23,000. BTC/USD is diving below $32,000 as...
Marketsambcrypto.com

XRP, Chainlink, VeChain Price Analysis: 25 June

As the market continued to make slow and steady recovery, some altcoins bounced back up earlier than expected while others highlighted more volatility and steeper ups and downs. With new updates in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit rearing their heads every other day, XRP hiked after the 21 June fall....
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA Coin Rebounds From $1.15 Support

The price trend of ADA coin is on an upward trend intraday. ADA/BTC pair is trading negative by 1.5% at 0.00003931 BTC. The daily technical chart of ADA coin rebounds from the EMA-200 and support level. According to the pivot level, the key support level in ADA coin is $1.15. However, if it does move higher, the key observational resistance is $1.70. In addition, the chart also has a Doji candlestick pattern, showing neutral movement with high reliability.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the upside aligns the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD adds to recent gains and surpasses 1.1950. Further up is located the 200-day SMA and the 1.2000 mark. If the recovery gathers extra steam, then there is room for spot to challenge the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1994 ahead of the psychological 1.2000 hurdle. Information on these pages contains...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD is loosing momentum [Video]

In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!. The SP500 is in all-time-highs. Nothing to see here, let's move on. The Dow Jones is inside a flag formation, close to all new all-time-highs. Gold is possibly trying to create the right shoulder...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY drops to 110.50 after US inflation data

USD/JPY came under bearish pressure in the early American session. Core PCE inflation in US rose to 3.4% (YoY) in May as expected. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 91.70. After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below 111.00, the USD/JPY...
Businessbabypips.com

Weekly Forex Market Recap: June 21 – 25

The Japanese yen was the biggest loser while the Kiwi took the top spot among the major currencies as positive risk sentiment seemed to be the main market driver this week. On the intermarket chart above, we can see a general positive lean in the markets this week, characterized by rising equities, bond yields, and commodities against a weaker U.S. dollar and falling bond prices. The only outlier market was the crypto market, once again in turmoil early in the week on news that the Chinese government ordered a shutdown of bitcoin miners and for financial institutions to refuse service for crypto related activities.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops to fresh daily low of 1.2270

USD/CAD edges lower in the American trading hours. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory after US data. Modest increase in crude oil prices provides a boost to CAD. Following a consolidation phase above 1.2300 during the European trading hours, the USD/CAD pair lost its traction and dropped to a fresh daily low of 1.2270. As of writing, the pair was up 0.33% on the day at 1.2284.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD looks capped by 1.3977/1.4018 – UOB

Cable’s upside still appears limited by the 1.3977/1.4018 band, suggested Commerzbank’s Senior FICC Technical Analyst Axel Rudolph. “Below 1.3784 the March and April lows can be found at 1.3670/69.”. “Minor resistance between the March and April highs and mid-May low at 1.3977/1.4018 is expected to continue to cap.”. “Further up...