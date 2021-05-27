Release Dates Announced for Upcoming Pokemon Games
Earlier this year, The Pokémon Company announced the 4th generation remakes–Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl-as well as Pokémon Legends Arceus during the Pokémon Presents event. This morning it was announced that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will be released November 19, 2021, and Pokémon Legends Arceus on January 28, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch. The official Twitter also tweeted official cover art for the upcoming games.games.mxdwn.com