Release Dates Announced for Upcoming Pokemon Games

Nintendo has finally announced the official release date of the highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive, Shin Megami Tensei V. The release information for the forthcoming title in the Atlus series was announced during Nintendo’s latest E3 Direct — a long two years after it was first revealed in 2017. Similar to its predecessors, Shin Megami Tensei V will follow the JRPG combat style, but is now set in Tokyo and will follow an unnamed female protagonist. Players will be able to explore a post-apocalyptic Tokyo and either battle or befriend the demons that roam, and if players choose the latter, they can fuse the demons to create even more powerful allies.