Your child's first 5 years of life are so important and Big Hollow School District #38 (BHSD#38) wants to help you provide the best start for your child. Child Find screening is available for any children between the ages of 3 and 5 years who reside within the BHSD#38 boundaries. The Child Find screening specifically looks at students who may be eligible for early intervention, or who may be in need of special education services.