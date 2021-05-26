Cancel
NHL

NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals – Ovechkin, Oshie, Kuznetsov, and the Expansion Draft

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Gulitti of NHL.com: The Washington Capitals season just ended and Alex Ovechkin is not interested in talking about his contract situation just yet. “We just lost in a playoff series” Ovechkin said. “Let’s talk about my contract and all that stuff later on.”. Ovechkin will be 36-years old when...

NHLsemoball.com

Raffl's late goal pushes Capitals past Bruins, 2-1

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Washington Capitals got Alex Ovechkin back on the ice feeling "100%" heading into the playoffs. Winning was just a bonus. Michael Raffl scored from a tight angle with 1.8 seconds remaining, Ovechkin saw his first extended action since April 22 and the Capitals beat the short-handed Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday night in the teams' regular season finale.
NHLchatsports.com

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin investing in NWSL’s Washington Spirit

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports. On Monday, the Washington Spirit announced that Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin and his wife Nastya Ovechkin are investing in the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League). In a statement given by the Capitals captain, he sounded eager to help...
NHLNewsday

Capitals and Bruins have bad blood, friendly familiarity

Tom Wilson has faced the Boston Bruins a few times since drilling Brandon Carlo with a hit that drew a seven-game suspension. Game 1 of the Bruins' first-round playoff series against the Capitals on Saturday night in Washington is Carlo's first game back on the ice against Wilson since March 3 and the next, high-stakes chapter in the seasonlong tussle between the rivals. Even if former Boston captain Zdeno Chara facing his old team brings some friendly familiarity, there is plenty of bad blood between these teams.
NHLESPN

Nic Dowd scores in OT, Capitals beat Bruins 3-2 in Game 1

WASHINGTON --  Nic Dowd deflected in T.J. Oshie's shot from the blue line 4:41 into overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. The Capitals weathered the loss of starting goaltender Vitek Vanecek...
NHLCBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: On ice for warmups

Ovechkin (lower body) is on the ice for pregame warmups and appears set to play Tuesday against visiting Boston, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Ovechkin is taking line rushes in his usual top-line spot with Nicklas Backstrom and Anthony Mantha. He's sat out seven of the last eight games, but it appears he's set to play with the No. 2 seed of the East Division still up for grabs.
NHLCBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not practicing Monday

Oshie (lower body) did not participate in Monday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie was injured in the second period of Saturday's 2-1 overtime win against the Flyers and did not return. Washington is already dealing with significant injuries in their top six heading into the postseason and with nothing significant left to play for, it's likely the team will be cautious with the 34-year-old winger. The 24th overall pick of the Blues in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft has notched 22 goals and 43 points in 53 games this season.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin returns from injury in season finale vs. Bruins

The Washington Capitals will get their captain back in the lineup when they host the Boston Bruins in their season finale Tuesday. Alex Ovechkin will start at left wing alongside Nick Backstrom and Anthony Mantha. It will be only Ovechkin's second game since April 22 due to a lower-body injury, with his one appearance lasting less than a minute on May 3 before the injury was reaggravated.
NHLYardbarker

Alex Ovechkin feels ‘100 percent’ after return to ice from injury

Alex Ovechkin made his long-awaited return to the ice Tuesday in the Washington Capitals’ regular season finale against the Boston Bruins. Ovechkin had 19 minutes of ice time and four shots on goal in the 2-1 win for the Capitals. Before his return against the Bruins, Ovechkin missed seven games...
NHLharrisondaily.com

Alex Ovechkin confident he will sign extension with Capitals

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin said Tuesday he is confident he will sign an extension and play again next season for the Washington Capitals franchise he led to the Stanley Cup in 2018. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
NHLCBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Remains unavailable Tuesday

Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) will not be in the lineup against the Bruins on Tuesday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports. Kuznetsov will miss his fifth straight game after being placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol. Prior to his absence, the 28-year-old center was rolling with eight points in his previous seven contests, including a trio of power-play assists. The team hasn't provided an update on Kuznetsov's timeline, so it's unclear if he will be ready for the start of the postseason but if he does play, it will almost certainly be in a first-line role with Alex Ovechkin, making him an elite fantasy target.
NHLBleacher Report

5 Possible Trade Destinations for the Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov

Could the Washington Capitals listen to trade offers this summer for Evgeny Kuznetsov?. That's what TSN's Pierre LeBrun suggested on May 4, noting the 28-year-old center and Ilya Samsonov were scratched from a recent game for being late to a team function. LeBrun also pointed out Kuznetsov was part of a group of four Capitals who violated the COVID-19 protocols earlier this year, and that in September 2019, the NHL suspended him three games for "inappropriate conduct."
NHLYardbarker

Capitals’ Playoff Forecast Is Certainly Murky

The Washington Capitals are set to open the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday at Capital One Arena against the Boston Bruins, in their first postseason game in Chinatown, since their Game 7 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2019 that ended their reign as defending champions with a first-round exit.
NHLFrederick News-Post

Samsonov, Kuznetsov back on the ice, but Caps have no timetable for their return to games

Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov and center Evgeny Kuznetsov practiced at the Capitals’ practice facility on Sunday, marking the first time either Russian has been on the ice for almost two weeks. Both players were placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocols list on May 4, one day after both missed the previous game in New York because of disciplinary reasons.
NHLCBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Won't play in Game 1

Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate and will miss Game 1 against the Bruins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kusznetsov and goalie Ilya Samsonov remain in the protocols and will both miss Washington's postseason opener as a result. They'll hope to clear the protocols in time for Monday's Game 2. Lars Eller is expected to center the second line in Kuznetsov's absence, though T.J. Oshie (lower body) is also an option to slide over from the wing if he suits up.
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Weekly East Division Snapshot: The End of the 2021 Season

Welcome to the end of the 2021 regular season for the East Division. For three teams, their seasons ended on Saturday. However, Coronavirus impacting has forced the league’s hand to re-schedule games and so there are a handful happening in the next few days. As it turned out, most of those games have meaning beyond the regular season. Where in past seasons, I would end the weekly snapshots with the final full week of the season. But as there were potentially real tantalizing stakes in all but one of these extra games, I decided on this one last post and stated so in last week’s snapshot. After a week of playoff teams playing non-playoff teams in the East and a whole lot of news involving the New York Rangers, the potential stakes mostly went up in smoke, but there is something to watch on Monday and Tuesday.
NHLchatsports.com

Alex Ovechkin a Game-Time Decision vs. Bruins on Tuesday

Alex Ovechkin may make his return to the Washington Capitals lineup for their season finale against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Ovechkin will be a game-time decision after missing three games with a lower-body injury. https://twitter.com/TomGulittiNHL/status/1392136712072073227. The Great Eight played just 39 seconds against the New York Rangers in...
NHLYardbarker

Capitals Prepare for Playoff Run With Ovechkin Set to Return

The Washington Capitals have one game remaining in the 2020-21 NHL regular season. The team locked up the second seed in the MassMutual East division , and they battled through a key late stretch of the year without their captain. Alexander Ovechkin may skate tonight against the Boston Bruins, but the Capitals’ supporting cast stepped up in his absence.