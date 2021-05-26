Clay Helton compares USC's Drake London to Mike Evans

Spring has sprung and USC’s spring camp is in the books. 15 practices over five weeks (10 under the media’s eye) gave us a look at where the Trojans stand as they move into yet another “make or break” year under Head Coach Clay Helton. We looked at the bottom line for USC’s offense based on last year’s performance and that brought us to a number of areas of and position groups that needed to level up for USC to win a Pac-12 Championship in 2021. Coincidentally, a number of those areas and position groups became talking points from Helton, the players, and the staff over the course of spring. There really aren’t that many mysteries in terms of USC’s path to success this fall. The questions revolve around how close they are to checking the boxes they need to check and whether those boxes will be checked at all. We debated the merit and importance of spring ball, and wherever you may come out on that debate, it’s safe to say that we good a pretty good snapshot of what this football team is coming out of camp and heading into the summer. Fall camp starts August 6 and strength and conditioning resumes at the start of June, so the Trojans will be back on the clock soon enough. Until then, let’s take a last look at the bigger takeaways from what they just showed us on the field over the past five weeks.