Rocket Through the Trees: Onboard an Audi quattro S1

By John Coyle
AudiWorld
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrap in and watch this Audi quattro S1 rip through a special stage of the FIA European Historic Rally Championship. Since this is a site dedicated to everything Four Rings related, I’m always stoked to learn about the latest and greatest kit that the wizards of Ingolstadt are bringing to market. But while the emerging tech like e-tron GT and hot rod wagons like the MTM Avant are all well and good, there’s a special place in my heart for the ferocious rally cars that Audi built its reputation on — like the incredible quattro S1. Seriously, I wish I was cool enough to drive a killer replica, like this amazing tribute.

