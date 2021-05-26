Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malden, MA

Influential Figures to Honor During AAPI Heritage Month

By Renaldine Simon
maldenblueandgold.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenaldine is a 15-year-old sophomore at Malden High School. During her free time, she enjoys playing the piano and listening to music. She is studying Spanish, Korean, Japanese and Chinese. She was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, but visited Haiti and lived there for two years. Her favorite animals are pandas. Her favorite subject is math and although she does not play any sports at the moment she would want to play volleyball and track when we get back. Renaldine has a future plan to start a business to help others. View all posts by Renaldine Simon.

www.maldenblueandgold.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Malden, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Volleyball#Animals#Pandas#Aapi Heritage Month#Malden High School#Korean#Japanese#Chinese#Spanish#Math
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Society
Country
Japan
News Break
Music
Country
China
Related
Boston, MABoston University

BU Class of 2021 Parents Watch Commencement from Everywhere—Cafes, Couches, Cars

Graduates adapted to the pandemic’s hybrid learning, their parents adapted to the long-awaited graduation ceremony. On Sunday afternoon, Alberto Rodriguez sat on a bench in a bus shelter on Commonwealth Avenue, a block from Nickerson Field, holding a bouquet of yellow, pink, and red roses for his daughter Danielly, who was about to graduate from BU Wheelock College of Education & Human Development. He had his cell phone tuned to the livestream link for the University’s historic, socially distanced 2021 Commencement. It was 1:45 pm, 15 minutes before the ceremony he’d been dreaming about for years.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston

These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. Though the pandemic hit the seafood industry particularly hard, resulting in a 60 percent loss in oyster sales last spring, Boston is still a bonafide utopia for bivalves. Still, slurping down oysters on a regular basis can hit your wallet hard. Tack on drinks and an entrée, and getting together with friends over oysters can suddenly seem more like a special occasion than a typical Boston dining experience.
Boston, MABoston Globe

In Philadelphia, a potential harbinger for Boston

People in Philadelphia and Boston tend to regard New York as a measure of everything they’re not, but beyond being sports crazy places full of those who despise the Mets, in Philly’s case, and the Yankees, in Boston’s, do things that happen in Philly have any resonance in Boston?. We’re...
Boston, MAPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Are Boston’s Streets Really Paved Over Cow Paths?

Many tourists have discovered that driving in some parts of Boston can be really confusing. Between the winding curving roads and the one-way streets, sometimes it feels like you just can’t get there from here. How did some Boston streets get a confusing layout that causes such difficulty for cars?
Westborough, MAthegraftonnews.com

Opinion: Bano: Supports Mass General Brigham care center in Westborough

At Mass General Brigham facilities, my family and I have received medical care beyond expectations. Unsatisfied with local providers, for different reasons, my entire extended family and I ended up seeking care in Boston. We all now travel over an hour for every medical appointment. At Mass General Brigham facilities, everything from customer service to medical care has been exceptional. The staff is so highly trained, including in sharing their knowledge. Being treated with dignity, as though my issues matter, makes the drive worth it. That’s why I’m supporting their plan to bring the same quality of care closer to North Grafton.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Natick, MAWicked Local

This week at Morse Institute Library

At this time the library is temporarily closed for browsing. However, you can still pick up your holds with no appointment using our new walk-up window at the main entrance. Alternatively, patrons can book a Contactless Pickup appointment online or via the Minuteman Library App, or call 508-647-6520. Pickup appointments are available from 9 to 10 a.m. daily from Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Pickup appoints are available after you receive a request pickup email from the library. Come to the Contactless Pickup area outside the library during your appointment window and grab your items off the contactless pickup shelf. Items will be checked out and bagged with your name on it.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Delta to add new flights between Boston and 3 cities

The service begins Oct. 4. Delta Air Lines is expanding service at Logan International Airport this fall by adding routes to three North American cities, the airline announced Friday. The Atlanta-based airline will launch service between Boston and Dallas/Fort Worth, Charlotte, and Toronto beginning Oct. 4. The carrier will also...
Brookline, MABoston Globe

Listed: Stunning woodwork befits this one-bed condo in a former Brookline church

A piece of Brookline history is on the market. That piece is a one-bedroom, 1½-bath condominium inside the former St. Mark’s Methodist Church at 90 Park St. The work of architect George A. Clough — who designed several iconic Boston-area buildings, including Suffolk County Courthouse and The English High School — the Romanesque Revival building was dedicated in the late 1800s and for many years served as a touchstone for the Methodist community in Brookline. The church, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was converted into housing in the 1980s. Now the property’s vast history shines in Unit 31, a 1,220-square-foot condo listed at $949,000.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Boston, MAuniversalhub.com

Hemming, but no hawing

The folks at the Boston City Archives report this photo comes from one Boston department's annual report. Can you place the scene?
Boston, MAwesternmassnews.com

Boston dog walker's photos of pack go viral

(CBS) -- A Boston dog walker has taken his service to the next level. Steven Watson has been walking dogs for decades, but it’s the pictures he snaps of his furry clients all around town that have gained him a new following. For the past several years, Watson has been...