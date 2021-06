If Dan Campbell is being honest, the Detroit Lions are not exactly where he thought they would be when he was named head coach in January. "We thought we were going to get extra time being a new staff," Campbell said Thursday. "We were going to have an extra vet minicamp, we would be going full-team segments and all of that. So it’s not what I expected from that regard, but I can tell you this, it’s been great to have these guys here."