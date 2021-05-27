Cancel
Jewell County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Rooks, Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 23:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Rooks; Smith The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Mitchell County in north central Kansas East central Rooks County in north central Kansas Southwestern Jewell County in north central Kansas Southern Smith County in north central Kansas Northern Osborne County in north central Kansas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1104 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Athol to near Alton to 8 miles southeast of Woodston, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Gaylord around 1110 PM CDT. Smith Center and Harlan around 1115 PM CDT. Portis and Bellaire around 1120 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Osborne, Downs and Lebanon. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
