The Project: A Call for Art from the Koger Center for the Arts is an annual artistic competition that supports the work of South Carolina visual artists. Each year, one chosen artist will receive a $500 stipend, gallery space, and staff support resulting in a free public display in the Upstairs Gallery of the Koger Center. Submissions for this year's project will be accepted through June 30, 2021. REQUIREMENTS: 1 Artists must be over 18 years old 2 Submissions must be your own work 3 Must have been created within the past 2 years 4 Artists cannot submit that has previously been submitted to the Koger Center's 1593 Project 5 Previous winners of the 1593 Project may not submit artwork for up to 5 years Submission form: https://forms.gle/Mr35hfNNYQA1gzKZ9 Please contact us with questions at (803) 777-7500 or KogerCenter@sc.edu.