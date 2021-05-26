newsbreak-logo
Strasburg, IL

Town Wide Rummage Sales in Strasburg

 3 days ago

The Village of Strasburg will hold their annual town wide rummage sales and flea market on Saturday, May 29, beginning at 7 a.m. In addition to town wide rummage sales is a Flea Market at the Crib along North R. 32. The Flea Market will feature crafts, antiques, furniture, fishing tackle, plants and more. Anyone having a rummage sale can sign up at the post office to be added to the list. Maps will be available at Short Stop the day of the sale. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.  

