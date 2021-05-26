newsbreak-logo
Sullivan, IL

Sullivan First Graders Visit Ballard Nature Center

News Progress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSullivan First Graders Visit Ballard Nature Center. First grade students visited Ballard Nature Center recently for their end-of-the-year field trip. They took a nature walk, learned about pond life, and enjoyed time outdoors. This was a great way to celebrate their school year in-person. Many thanks to the Daniel and Ida Rice Foundation, Independence Tube Corporation, Grohne Family Foundation, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and the Illinois Conservation Foundation for providing the opportunity to visit Ballard.

