Sullivan First Graders Visit Ballard Nature Center

Have you ever wondered if you are ENOUGH? Are you good ENOUGH? Smart ENOUGH? Just plain old ENOUGH?. The characters in ENOUGH, this year’s original production by Mirror Images, ponder these questions in the group’s movie which will be shown May 14 and 15 at 8 p.m. in the high school Commons. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased from cast members, in the high school office, or at the door. Advance purchase of tickets is recommended as seating is limited due to COVID protocols.