A close friend of late rapper Lil Loaded revealed he died by suicide after his girlfriend allegedly cheated on him. The Hip Hop community is once again in mourning following the death of Dallas rapper Lil Loaded. He was only 20 years old. Reports are that the Epic Records artiste, whose real name is Dashawn Maurice Robertson, passed away on Sunday night, but news of his death emerged on social media on Monday, May 31. Fans were quick to discern that many of the rapper’s friends and collaborators were sharing tributes and posting “RIP” in the comment section of his Instagram posts.