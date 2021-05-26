Facts for Families: Support Mental Health
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Extension Educator Sonia Lopez published this great article on the Community Health: Education, Prevention & Inspiration blog that I would like to share with you. She says: mental health refers to our state of mind and includes emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing. Our mental health influences how we feel, think and act which can fluctuate over time and with stress. Supporting our physical health, thought patterns, and relationships helps strengthen our mental health. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.newsprogress.com