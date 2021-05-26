Facts for Families: Support Mental Health

newsbreak-logo
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Extension Educator Sonia Lopez published this great article on the Community Health: Education, Prevention & Inspiration blog that I would like to share with you. She says: mental health refers to our state of mind and includes emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing. Our mental health influences how we feel, think and act which can fluctuate over time and with stress. Supporting our physical health, thought patterns, and relationships helps strengthen our mental health. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.  

Rockford, ILnorthernpublicradio.org

It's Mental Health Awareness Month. How Can Schools Increase Social Emotional Supports?

COVID-19 has reignited the conversation around student mental health. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and, crucially, the end of the pandemic-altered school year. A plan pushing through the Illinois legislature would allow students up to five “mental health day” absences a year. Social workers like Silvia Hudzik spent the last year helping students unpack pandemic trauma. She works with dozens of Rockford Public Schools students both online and in-person.
Detroit, MIdeadlinedetroit.com

'Struggling to cope:' Detroit bolsters mental health support for firefighters after alcohol-linked wrecks

Detroit plans to significantly expand its one-woman Fire Department employee assistance program after a review confirms widespread on-duty drinking. The city interviewed 225 firefighters and EMS workers about job stress, lasting trauma and alcohol use. The inquiry began in March after two booze-related crashes this year while responding to emergencies. A captain and a firefighter recently resigned as a result.
Kidsdenverbroncos.com

Mile High Morning: Brandon McManus speaks to Colorado Senate in support of bill for youth mental health

On Monday afternoon, Brandon McManus stepped onto the Colorado Senate floor to add his voice in support of a bill to help children in Colorado receive mental health services. The bill, HB21-1258, proposes the creation of a rapid-response program through a web portal or app to help mental health care become more accessible to Colorado youth. The program would offer mental health screenings, three free mental health counseling sessions and more.
Mental Healthlavozdeanza.com

May 2021 marks another Mental Health Awareness month shadowed by the pandemic. Still, students can still enjoy many activities that support mental health.

Here are five suggestions to put your mind at ease:. “Night in the Woods” (video game) In “Night In The Woods,” a single-player adventure game, you play as Mae Borowski, a college drop-out returning to her rural hometown. As the game progresses, Mae explores her mental health as she uncovers mysteries about the town she calls home.
Yogahiplatina.com

Latina Astrologer Breaks Down Spiritual Methods to Support Mental Health

There has been a rise in prioritizing mental health over the recent decade, and if you ask an astrologist like me I’ll attribute much of the energetic influence to the Pluto in Capricorn transit that began in 2008. It has inspired humanity to abolish outdated toxic patriarchy and transform our lives into a more spiritually enlightened perspective.
Nashville, TNgospelmusic.org

Provident Entertainment Presents BAND TOGETHER to Support Mental Health Month on May 20th

NASHVILLE, TENN. (May 17, 2021) Each year, millions of Americans deal with the reality of mental illness and this year with the ongoing pandemic, focusing on mental health is needed now more than ever. Provident Entertainment is leaning into Mental Health Awareness Month by partnering with Vibrant Emotional Health for a “Band Together” special virtual event to raise awareness around the struggles of mental health and the help that is available for everyone. The online concert will premiere on May 20th at 7:30 PM Central on YouTube, simultaneously streaming across the artists and label channels. Artists involved in “Band Together” include Provident Entertainment’s CAIN, Casting Crowns, DOE, I AM THEY, Koryn Hawthorne, Lydia Laird, Matt Maher, Matthew West and Zach Williams, as well as Adarga Entertainment Group artist Twice Música and RECORDS artist Lathan Warlick.
Mental Healthetvnews.com

Gagon Family Medicine Further Promotes Mental Health in the Community

In the beginning of May, it was announced that Gagon Family Medicine and Urgent Care planned to host a spaghetti dinner for the community that would benefit the USU Eastern Counseling & Wellness Center. Following this announcement, the practice furthered its efforts to promote mental health by dedicating its billboard,...
Mental HealthDartmouth

Students mourn Elizabeth Reimer ’24 as administration pledges more mental health support

An impromptu vigil on the Green Friday night honored the freshman, who died at home in New York on Wednesday. In the wake of the death of Elizabeth Reimer ’24, students gathered on the Green Friday evening to mourn. College President Phil Hanlon, meanwhile, announced additional support for mental health resources and adjustments for academic and COVID-19 policies in a Friday email to campus.
Mental Healthchatnewstoday.ca

Indigenous minister says more must be done to support First Nations mental health

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says he doesn’t think enough is being done to support mental wellness in Canada’s Aboriginal communities. Miller says he has been in touch with the Shamattawa First Nation and has offered to connect mental-health specialists with the northern Manitoba community following a seven-year-old child’s suicide attempt.
Mental HealthPosted by
The Press

More California Families Will Have Access to Quality Mental Health Services as Newport Healthcare Partners with MHN and Health Net

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based healing centers for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, has announced a three-year agreement with Managed Health Network (MHN) to provide services in California. With this agreement, families in California with MHN health coverage will have more local mental health professionals to choose from to receive quality care. This increase in access to care is good news for families with children; the new contract coincides with recent data indicating that some COVID-19 mitigation measures have contributed to increases in mental health disorders among young people nationwide.
Mental Healthgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Domestic violence and its toll on mental health

As we close out the final week of May, it seems that all attention is on the excitement of happy endings and new beginnings. Students are graduating high school and college and readily anticipating summer fun and venturing off to wonderful futures. Many families are experiencing the thrill of moving on from the cool of springtime and stepping into the height of summer: bar-b-ques, lazy days of floating on the river, vacations, and summer tans. In light of the lessons and hardships of the 2020 pandemic, quarantine, sickness, and loss; the month of May this year, brings about a great deal to anticipate and celebrate but also sees an unusual, yet very important level of attention brought to another, not so highly talked about annual occurrence: Mental Health Awareness. According to the website, Mental Health America, the month of May was established as Mental Health Month in 1949, to bring awareness to those struggling with mental health issues and resources to those who care for them.
KidsNewswise

Families with a child with ADHD can benefit from mindfulness training

Newswise — Children with ADHD are generally treated with medication and/or behavioral treatments. However, medication-alone is insufficient in a quarter to a third of the children. For that reason, the scientists investigated whether a mindfulness-based intervention (MBI) would have a positive effect on children who did not respond sufficiently to other ADHD treatments. MBIs can elicit positive effects on psychological symptoms and behavior of children and parents.
Mental HealthABC Action News

Tools to help take control of mental health

It’s been more than a year since the pandemic turned the world as we knew it upside down, leaving many struggling with increased anxiety and depression. According to the CDC, during June of 2020, 40 percent of U.S. adults reported they were struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse. Dr. Jamie Huysman shares tips on how to find activities that make you feel good, talking with your doctor and educating yourself via online resources.
Dallas, TXbizjournals

Mental wellness in the workplace: A local perspective

Over the last year, mental health has become one of the most talked-about challenges for American workers and their employers. As we look forward to a post-pandemic world, how employers deal with this issue will become highly significant. Coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Month, the Dallas Business Journal, in partnership...
Mental HealthBakersfield Channel

Progress made with mental health deaths likely undone by pandemic

Experts say progress made in 2019 in the area of mental health deaths was likely undone by the pandemic. “The increase in terms of alcohol, drugs and suicide may have to do as well with the pressures people are experiencing in their lives,” said John Auerbach, President and CEO of Trust for America's Health, a nonpartisan nonprofit.
Colorado StateDOT med

Children's Hospital Colorado calls 'state of emergency' in pediatric mental health

Children’s Hospital Colorado has declared a “state of emergency” in youth mental health today. CEO Jena Hausmann made the announcement during a pediatric mental health media roundtable event. “It has been devastating to see suicide become the leading cause of death for Colorado’s children ... we are seeing our pediatric emergency departments and our inpatient units overrun with kids attempting suicide and suffering from other forms of major mental health illness."
Charitiesreadingchronicle.co.uk

Reading mental health charity No5 set up May fundraising challenge

A MOTHER and daughter have teamed up to raise money for a mental health charity in. Olivia and Maddie Johnson have taken on No5 Young People’s #5KinMay challenge and already raised more than £1,000. No5 provides counselling to young people aged 11-25 years and their parents/carers who live, work or...
Mental Healthpiratemedia1.com

ECU community discusses importance of mental health

East Carolina University faculty members and mental health professionals highlight the importance of mental stability as Mental Health Awareness month comes to an end. Director of ECU’s Counseling Center Valerie Kisler-van Reede said self-care should not be designated to one day. Students should try to incorporate time every day to care for themselves, according to Kisler-van Reede.