Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Grammys to honor Dr. Dre for trailblazing production work

By MESFIN FEKADU
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDUbT_0aClpbzq00

Dr. Dre, who has produced hits for Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg and more, will be honored by the Recording Academy for his trailblazing production work.

The Recording Academy announced Friday that its Producers & Engineers Wing will pay tribute the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer on Jan. 22 at Village Studios in Los Angeles. The event takes place four days before the 2020 Grammys.

Dre has won six Grammys, three of which he took home as a producer or engineer. Born in Compton, he broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A., producing some of the group’s groundbreaking 1988 debut album, “Straight Outta Compton.”

He went on to produce his own hits and multiplatinum albums, along with crafting music for Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Eve, Jay-Z, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Xzibit, the Game, Anderson .Paak and many more.

He also found success outside of rap, producing Top 10 pop hits for Gwen Stefani, Michel’le and Mary J. Blige, helping the R&B queen top the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time with “Family Affair.”

Dre founded Beats Electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Iovine and six years later they launched a streaming subscription service, Beats Music. Apple acquired both in a $3 billion deal in 2014.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

482K+
Followers
253K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Eminem
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Jimmy Iovine
Person
Xzibit
Person
Tupac
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Busta Rhymes
Person
Snoop Dogg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Beats Music#The Recording Academy#Village Studios#N W A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Music
News Break
Grammy
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesDeadline

Warner Bros Lands Allen Hughes-Directed Marvin Gaye Film ‘What’s Going On’; Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine To Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros has landed What’s Going On, a biopic of iconic soul singer Marvin Gaye that Allen Hughes will direct, and produce with Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine and Andrew Lazar. The studio acquired a script by poet-playwright Marcus Gardley (he wrote the musical The Color Purple for WB) and the singer’s estate and Motown are part of the deal so there will be rights to use all of Gaye’s signature songs. This finally will bring to the screen the singer’s story, after many previous attempts by different filmmakers stalled or fell short of the rights needed.
Los Angeles, CAwehiphop.com

Dr. Dre And Jimmy Iovine Team Up Again For Massive Project

The Los Angeles Board of Education has approved plans for Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine to open a public high school. It will be located in South Los Angeles. Transportation to the school will be provided for students who live outside of the zoned area. The school will not be...
Los Angeles, CAthebrag.com

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are opening a new Los Angeles school

Rap mogul Dr Dre and record executive Jimmy Iovine have announced that they have teamed up to open a new high school in Los Angeles. The school has temporarily been dubbed Regional High School No.1 and will initially welcome 124 students and will be located at Audubon Middle School in the Leimert Park neighbourhood in South Los Angeles.
Moviesarcamax.com

Dr. Dre-produced Marvin Gaye biopic headed to screens in 2023

Aretha Franklin is not the only Detroit music legend whose story is coming to the big screen. Marvin Gaye is getting the biopic treatment, Deadline reported Thursday. The film, "What's Going On," will be directed by Allen Hughes, one-half of the Detroit-native Hughes Brothers ("Menace II Society," "Dead Presidents"), while Dr. Dre and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine are among the producers.
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Busta Rhymes Drops Music Video For ‘Deep Thought’: Watch

After the release of the documentary, DIVINE: The 18 Year Anniversary Celebration, commemorating his collaboration ‘I Know What You Want’ with the legendary Mariah Carey, Busta Rhymes is still artistically relevant. The Brooklyn rapper shares his latest visual for his single ‘Deep Thought.’. The track is from his 2020 project...
TheDailyBeast

Dr. Dre Is Officially Divorced From Nicole Young

Dr. Dre is officially single again, TMZ reports. A judge on Thursday finalized his divorce from Nicole Young, ending their 24-year marriage. The two will now go into legal battle over their prenup as they begin to sort out their finances. Young wants the judge to make the prenup void, and has claimed that Dre agreed with her. However, Dre, who is worth at least $800 million, said he never said any such thing and that the prenup remains in effect. So far, he has had to give Young $2 million a month in temporary spousal support. Young first filed for divorce in June 2020 and since then she has alleged that Dre abused her, which the rapper denied, according to Complex.
Los Angeles, CAhypebeast.com

Dr. Dre Speaks on Suffering From Brain Aneurysm: "I Never Saw That Coming"

Dr. Dre recently touched on the brain aneurysm he suffered from earlier this January, revealing that he did not expect it to happen to him. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the music legend shared that he takes care of his health and is “feeling fantastic” despite what happened. “It’s a really weird thing,” Dr. Dre said. “I’ve never had high blood pressure. And I’ve always been a person that has always taken care of my health. But there’s something that happens for some reason with Black men and high blood pressure, and I never saw that coming. But I’m taking care of myself. And I think every Black man should just check that out and make sure things are OK with the blood pressure. And I’m going to move on and, hopefully, live a long and healthy life. I’m feeling fantastic.”
Relationshipsrnbcincy.com

Dr. Dre: Is Officially A Single Man Again

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Looks like Dr. Dre is officially a single man legally. According to court documents obtained by ET, a status only judgment was entered in their case, meaning the court has restored the legal status of “single” to both parties involved in the divorce.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Andra Day, DJ Khaled to perform at BET Awards

June 18 (UPI) -- Andra Day, DaBaby, DJ Khaled and H.E.R are confirmed as performers for the BET Awards ceremony on June 27. Also booked to sing at the event are City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo!, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch and Tyler The Creator.
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Dr. Dre Reveals Cause Of Brain Aneurysm

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Dr. Dre revealed that high blood pressured cause the brain aneurysm that he suffered at the top of the year. He explained, “It’s a really weird thing. I’ve never had high blood pressure. And I’ve always been a person that has always taken care of my health. But there’s something that happens for some reason with Black men and high blood pressure, and I never saw that coming. But I’m taking care of myself.”