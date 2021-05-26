Ag In The Classroom Wraps Up For School Year
As another school year comes to an end so does our Ag in the Classroom lessons. This year has been challenging for everyone but I can assure you our county schools went above and beyond to keep some normalcy for our children during these trying times. This semester we had a lot of fun lessons for Ag in the Classroom. In January we had a lesson on bees, how they are important for pollination and also how they make honey.