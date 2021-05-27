Cancel
Johnson City, TN

Today In Johnson City History: May 27

By Rebecca Henderson
Johnson City Press
Cover picture for the articleMay 27, 1886: The Comet regaled readers with the news of a recent elopement. “Quiet a romantic marriage occurred on Roan Hill, ‘neath the overspreading cedars, on Tuesday, the 9th inst. The young lady’s parents objected, and consequently it was an elopement. The contracting parties were Mr. Geo. E. Naff and Miss Lula Clay, both of this place. J.W. Crumley, Esq., official, and Mr. E.S. Wolfe and Miss Mollie Akard and Dr. C.J. Broyles were witnesses. For good reasons the marriage was kept secret until Monday, when it was announced, much to the surprise of all and especially the bride’s maternal ancestor. She fought well but was out Generaled (sic). Mr. Naff is a painter by trade and has been living in this place for several years. He is an honest, industrious, and kind hearted (sic) young man. The bride is the daughter of Capt. G.L. Clay, and graduated this year at Science Hill Institute. She left Monday night for Sullivan county (sic) to teach school. May their love for each other and their mutual happiness be as everlasting as the evergreens under which they were made one.”

