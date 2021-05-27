Governor Murphy Announces Updated Guidance for Businesses Non-Profits and Indoor Workplaces

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today issued Executive Order No. 243, which rescinds the requirement in Executive Order No. 107 that businesses and non-profits accommodate telework arrangements for their workforce to the maximum extent practicable and reduce their on-site staff to the minimal number necessary for their operations. Employers bringing employees back to the physical worksite must continue to follow all applicable portions of Executive Order No. 192, including notifying employees of on-site exposure and performing health screenings of employees entering the worksite. The Order further permits employers in indoor worksites that are closed to the public to allow employees who can verify that they are vaccinated the ability to forego wearing a mask and social distancing. Employers retain the ability to issue more restrictive policies on masking and social distancing. Employers shall not restrict individuals from wearing masks and shall not penalize or retaliate against individuals who choose to wear a mask.“With all metrics continuing to trend in the right direction, I am happy to be able to take this additional step in the return to normalcy,” said Governor Murphy.“This pandemic has been extremely disruptive for employers and employees alike and this new guidance will benefit both. A vaccinated employee is a safe employee, and being able to forgo a mask at the office is just one of the many benefits to getting vaccinated against COVID-19.”Executive Order No. 243 takes effect on Friday, June 4th. For a copy of Executive Order No. 243, please click here.