FleishmanHillard hires Inclusion Innovator, Adrianne C. Smith, to Lead the Agency’s DE&I Strategy as Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

Last summer, there was a renewed focus on diversity, equity and inclusion within agencies. Nearly a year later, those same agencies are beginning to release updates on what they’ve done over the last year to show the progress that has been made. Digiday caught up with Simon Fenwick, evp of talent, equity and inclusion at the 4A’s to get a sense of how the organization has been working to improve diversity equity and inclusion within its organization as well as within agencies over the last year.