FleishmanHillard hires Inclusion Innovator, Adrianne C. Smith, to Lead the Agency’s DE&I Strategy as Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer
FleishmanHillard announced the appointment of Adrianne C. Smith (she/her) to chief diversity and inclusion officer, from WPP where she previously served as its first global director of inclusion and diversity. In her new role, she will advance FleishmanHillard’s global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) strategy and continue its ambition to become the most inclusive agency in the world.savoynetwork.com