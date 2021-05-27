Become a true Tennessee Volunteer by giving blood
It’s time for Tennessee residents to live up to the state’s nickname. Marsh Regional Blood Center is looking for volunteers to donate blood. Center Director Steffanie Sukel told Press Staff Writer Jonathan Roberts earlier this week that the center has only a third of the blood supply she would like to have stockpiled. Sukel said blood supply has been low in the past year, and said donating blood isn’t something that’s been on the minds of most people during the COVID-19 pandemic.www.johnsoncitypress.com