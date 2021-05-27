Local students make SNHU president’s list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University has named the following local students to the 2021 winter president’s list. The students include Christopher Poole of Greene, Hannah Hawes of Lewiston, Billie McNamara of Waterford, Devon Darling of Livermore, Ashlee Wilson of Sabattus, Jennifer Libby of Topsham, Crystal Fullilove of Poland, James Fisher of Lewiston, Kevin McLane of Raymond, Michael Lanno of Topsham and Jaelyn Nadeau of Turner.www.sunjournal.com