A legendary figure at the former club of a Man Utd star currently in the doldrums has claimed he would be a seamless fit at rivals Liverpool. Man Utd and Liverpool experienced wildly different campaigns last season. The Red Devils cruised to second place but suffered disappointment in three cup competitions despite reaching at least the quarter final stage in each. Liverpool, on the other hand, finished their season with spirits high. They overcame a truly wretched league run of six consecutive home defeats around the turn of the year to nab third place.