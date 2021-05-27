Cancel
Mental Health

APM special: Spotlight on Rethinking Mental Health Care

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articlePreventative mental health care is effective and can prevent early symptoms from becoming chronic illnesses. What will it take to reform the nation’s care systems and policies so that people get the holistic care they need to prevent a crisis?. Hour two of APM’s Call to Mind special looks at...

Mental Health
Health
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Mental Health Clinician II

Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $29.93-$38.40 Hourly Closes: Continuous Under general supervision, has responsibility for a psychiatric caseload involving children and/or adults; performs psychothera-peutic counseling, including individual, group, family and other approved techniques; provides outreach and emergency services and counseling in crisis situations; performs related work as assigned.
Mental HealthEverydayHealth.com

Self-Care, According to an LGBTQ Mental Health Educator

As a mental wellness coach, consultant, speaker, and founder of Archie Cares, an organization that provides virtual and in-person programs on mental health awareness, Archie Messersmith-Bunting has created a business around feelings. He believes that talking about feelings is so important he starts conversations with the question “How are you...
KidsThrive Global

Take care of mental health of kids in the post-pandemic world – Brian C Jensen

The post-pandemic world has highlighted the importance of mental health and wellness globally. However, treating an adult mind is hugely different than a kid’s mind. The isolation and the home-schooling program have been challenging for young minds to handle. It is vital to understand that kids can develop through this period with a dull mind without proper mental care.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Symptoms of Anxiety or Depressive Disorder and Use of Mental Health Care Among Adults During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Anjel Vahratian, PhD; Stephen J. Blumberg, PhD; Emily P. Terlizzi, MPH; Jeannine S. Schiller, MPH. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 2021;70(13):490-494. The spread of disease and increase in deaths during large outbreaks of transmissible diseases is often associated with fear and grief.[1] Social restrictions, limits on operating nonessential businesses, and other measures to reduce pandemic-related mortality and morbidity can lead to isolation and unemployment or underemployment, further increasing the risk for mental health problems.[2] To rapidly monitor changes in mental health status and access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau to conduct the Household Pulse Survey (HPS). This report describes trends in the percentage of adults with symptoms of an anxiety disorder or a depressive disorder and those who sought mental health services. During August 19, 2020–February 1, 2021, the percentage of adults with symptoms of an anxiety or a depressive disorder during the past 7 days increased significantly (from 36.4% to 41.5%), as did the percentage reporting that they needed but did not receive mental health counseling or therapy during the past 4 weeks (from 9.2% to 11.7%). Increases were largest among adults aged 18–29 years and among those with less than a high school education. HPS data can be used in near real time to evaluate the impact of strategies that address mental health status and care of adults during the COVID-19 pandemic and to guide interventions for groups that are disproportionately affected.
Mental HealthFox 59

Maintaining mental health in men

June is Men's Health Month. Emotional health is an important component. Men should be able to properly express their feelings without fear of being ridiculed. Mental toughness expert Eric Rittmeyer shares tips men can use to ensure they maintain their mental well-being.
Mental Healthnami.org

Register for the SAMHSA-Sponsored Webinar: "Increasing Cultural Competency in Mental Health Care Settings"

There are many barriers to care that prevents or limits an individual from receiving help. One of these barriers is a lack of cultural competency in the mental health care space. Racial/ethnic minority individuals often receive lower quality healthcare services, such as fewer diagnostic procedures and negative verbal and nonverbal communication styles from providers. People with other marginalized identities, like LGBTQ+ individuals, are more likely to experience mental health concerns than cisgender, heterosexual people but may receive ineffective care due to a provider’s reluctance to address gender and sexuality. In this webinar, we will focus on how to increase cultural competency on an individual and systemic level.
Mental Healthjournaliststoolbox.org

Mental Health for Journalists

Editor’s note: Besides the resources listed here, you also can find mental health and reporting safety resources here: Covering Protests and Pandemic Reporting Safety. This page features resources for journalists with mental health needs and also links for covering mental health. Includes materials on mental health and trauma. The program’s...
Michigan Statebigrapidsnews.com

Michigan needs care response for mental health calls

When a person has a heart attack, we send an ambulance. But if a person is having a mental health crisis, the police show up. Why?. It’s a question many cities and states are asking as they look at issues surrounding policing, and it’s a conversation we should be having in Michigan, too.
Mental HealthPosted by
TheStreet

BitePRO Clothing Aims To Reduce Control And Restraint In Mental Health Care

WETHERBY, England, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to protective clothing manufacturer, BitePRO, specifically designed protective clothing for health care professionals, as well as patients and service users, will help reduce the use of force... WETHERBY, England, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to protective clothing manufacturer, BitePRO, specifically designed...
Mental HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Lyra Health Completes $200M Funding Round To Transform Mental Health Care Globally

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyra Health , the leading provider of comprehensive mental health care benefits for employers, today announced it has completed a $200M financing. Coatue led the round and was joined by new investor Sands Capital, along with existing investors. With the new funding, Lyra plans to accelerate its delivery of evidence-based mental health benefits for companies with employees located around the world. Lyra separately announced today new plans to enhance its international solutions.
Mental HealthTime

Teletherapy Aimed to Make Mental Health Care More Inclusive. The Data Show a Different Story

For years, teletherapy has been pitched as the next frontier in mental-health care. Unlike medical disciplines requiring a more hands-on approach—say, physical therapy or surgery—talk therapy has long seemed a natural and effective fit for telehealth. And by taking appointments off the therapist’s couch and into patients’ homes via their devices, advocates argued, telehealth could make counseling more accessible and convenient for everyone, with particular benefits for those who lived in health care deserts or who couldn’t regularly drive back and forth to see a clinician. The hope was that virtual therapy could help democratize a system that allowed almost 20% of white Americans to receive mental-health care in 2019, but fewer than 10% of people identifying as Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, Asian or Pacific Islander.
Guilford County, NCgreensboro.com

Mental health urgent care center opens in Greensboro

Guilford County government, in partnership with Cone Health, has opened a $20 million facility to care for people experiencing a mental health crisis. Behavioral Health Urgent Care at 931 Third St. in Greensboro saw its first patients on Monday. The care center will provide acute behavioral health care 24 hours a day, seven days a week for both adults and adolescents, officials said in a news release.
Mental HealthTrendHunter.com

Accessible Mental Health Platforms

Sesh is a mental health platform that "harnesses the power of group support and communities to provide an affordable, accessible mental health care option to millions of Americans." The platform offers 60-minute online group support sessions led by an experienced facilitator covering various topics including Coping with Depression, Managing Stress, Addressing Anxiety, and more.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Can you take care of your mental health even in COVID-19 times – Dennis Begos opines

The feelings of loneliness and depression come hand in hand, and the effects of these issues have increased manifold over the last year. With the COVID-19 pandemic and the self-isolation rules in place, everyone is going through this feeling of days of isolation. Even if the world is healing from the pandemic, the truth is very little is being done to treat the mental scars of the past year. According to Dennis Begos, it is up to us to stay motivated and fight off the feelings of depression.
Mecklenburg County, NCPosted by
North Carolina Health News

Health Care Half Hour: Mental health and the overuse of involuntary commitments in North Carolina – June 17, 2021

In this half hour program, we examined how North Carolina has come to over-rely on involuntary commitment as a way to get help to people in mental health crisis. With the help of Mecklenburg County Assistant Public Defender Bob Ward and Laurie Coker, a mental health advocate and head of the Green Tree Peer Support Center, help, we’ve collected resources to help connect you to more stakeholders who are working to reduce the state’s reliance on involuntary commitment.