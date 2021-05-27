Cancel
Local SNHU students make dean’s list

Sun-Journal
 2021-05-27

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The following local students have been named to the 2021 winter dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. They include Hannah Sadler and Kiera McArthur, both of Lewiston; Tara White of Rumford, Kristina Wiley of Gray, Darrell Kramer and Sean Murphy, both of Casco; Haley Dionne of Winthrop, Brettany MacFarland of Bridgton, Clyde Pingree of Livermore Falls, Colby Fox of Oxford, Marisa Hightower of Naples, Teagan Newhall of Winthrop and Gabriel West of Waterford.

