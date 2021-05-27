Foundation Academy offers a unique boutique fitness experience
The focus on health and wellness is also helping our community prosper as existing companies expand and new businesses locate here. Healthy Kingsport expresses great appreciation to our most recent sponsorship — Foundation Academy: Strength and Condition — supporting the essential efforts around health and wellness taking root in Greater Kingsport. The commitments made by this business are yielding positive results for our family members, friends, and neighbors.www.timesnews.net