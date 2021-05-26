CITY INFORMATION

newsbreak-logo
Politics

collingwoodtoday.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe information in this section is produced by the Town of The Blue Mountains and is not subject to editorial oversight by CollingwoodToday.ca. This information is provided as-is for the benefit of Town of The Blue Mountains and area residents.

Energy Industryfyi98642.com

Solar Information for Clark County

Bart Hansen, Key Accounts Manager for the Net Metering Program at PUD, will present a Solar Information Session via Zoom tomorrow, Saturday, May 29, at 10:00am. Learn about the current state of solar in Clark County and if it may be right for your home. Meeting ID: 859 8816 2948,...
Long Beach, CAlongbeachlocalnews.com

City Auditor Laura Doud Finds Urban Commons Misrepresents Financial Information of Queen Mary

The Long Beach City Auditor’s Office (Office) in partnership with the forensics accounting firm, Hemming Morse, has performed an analysis of financial transactions and activity between Urban Commons Queensway LLC (Urban Commons), the leaseholder and operator of the Queen Mary, and the City of Long Beach (City). The purpose of the investigation was to verify that the $23 million approved by City Council in 2016 was used as intended to fund 27 critical and urgent repair projects identified in the 2016 Marine Survey.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
New Orleans, Louisiana

City's Bureau of Purchasing Requests Information to Develop Supplier Emergency Resource Directory

NEW ORLEANS — On May 14, the City of New Orleans Bureau of Purchasing released a Request For Information No. 1261 (RFI) for suppliers registered in BRASS and potential suppliers to complete an Emergency Resource Directory questionnaire. The responses will assist the City in creating an Emergency Resource Directory of suppliers registered in BRASS which can provide goods and/or services during an emergency event.
Casper, WYoilcity.news

City of Casper software upgrade Tuesday will impact information services

CASPER, Wyo — The City of Casper said it will upgrade its financial software Tuesday, May 18, impacting the ability to provide certain information to citizens. “This upgrade will make our accounting more efficient, but it will require us to have a day where we will be unable to retrieve customer information,” explained Financial Services Director Jill Johnson in the city’s notice.
Cheboygan, MICheboygan Tribune

City tables sale of property to gather more information

CHEBOYGAN — After receiving two bids from interested buyers for a five acre parcel of property on Western Avenue, the Cheboygan City Council voted to table the sale of the property to gather more information. The property had been advertised for sale by the City of Cheboygan last month, with...
South Kingstown, RIsouthkingstownri.com

Residential Pool Information

The Building Department is beginning to receive an abundant amount of Building Permit applications for the installation of residential swimming pools. The spring season is historically the busiest time for above-ground and in-ground pool plans to be submitted. It is important for homeowners and contractors to understand the placement of a pool must comply with required setbacks from property lines, wetlands, and septic system components. Some setbacks may vary depending on the municipality, so it is advisable to contact the Building Department prior to submitting application to verify these setbacks.
Ellensburg, WAdailyrecordnews.com

Letter: Letter contained inaccurate information on city's RNG project

I’d like to offer some clarifications in response to Meghan Anderson’s May 22 letter. Our Congressional delegation invited communities to suggest needed infrastructure projects for funding. Two projects proposed by the city of Ellensburg include: 1) equipment to clean and make useable waste methane produced during sewage treatment ($1,050,000); 2) replacing aging aeration equipment ($14,500,000). Ms. Anderson presents the projects together, but they are independent. Both are needed improvements and will save Ellensburg ratepayers money if funded by the federal government.
Politicssbmd.org

Public Information Request

TEXAS PUBLIC INFORMATION ACT INFORMATION REQUEST FORM. For guidance regarding your rights as a requestor and the public information procedures adopted by this governmental body, you may review the governmental body’s notice required under section 552.205 of the Government Code. You can find additional Public Information Act resources on the Office of the Attorney General's website at http://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/open-government.
Raytown, MOlstribune.net

City Of Raytown Names Toni Alexander As New Public Information Officer

The City of Raytown announces the appointment of Toni Alexander, an experienced marketing and public relations professional, as the city’s new Public Information Officer (PIO). She started her new role on April 12. As the PIO, Alexander is responsible for managing, planning, organizing, and directing the city’s information and communications...
Labor Issuesawanireview.com

New Collective Agreement for Videotron Employees

The majority of union employees in the Montreal area of ​​Vidéotron ltée (SEVL-2815) approved the proposed initial agreement a month ago to renew their collective agreement. Nearly 88% of the members voted in favor of a new seven-year contract providing a salary increase of more than 15% during that period,...
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

St Lucia Eases Health Regulations for Fully Vaccinated People

The St Lucia government has announced several amendments to their coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols including allowing for returning nationals and visitors with a negative PCR test who are fully vaccinated not to quarantine. The government says that the measures go into effect from Monday, May 31 until June 30 as the...
Cell Phonestechnewsinc.com

City hall visits increasingly on the computer – Wessobrunn app is well received

On the other hand, the monastery is far ahead in terms of digitization at the municipal level. Citizens can now do many things on their computer that used to require a trip to the town hall. In some cases, an administration fee is incurred. It has now been clarified how these matters will be settled. “The administration has contacted Sparkasse about electronic payment channels,” said Mayor Georges Guogimos. It turns out that paying with a credit card incurs relatively high fees. Alternatively, PayPal started paying, which the municipality ultimately decided on. “Because of the fees that can be administered and because a large part of the population now owns such an account, which means that this type of payment is very popular,” said Gugimus. Wessobrunn also wants to study other fee payment options. “We have to think about electronic payment methods that are still useful and can be offered as well,” the mayor said. Request registration certificates, apply for police clearance certificates or postal voting documents, register and cancel company or dog registration, report lost property or road damage. All of this is now possible online at Wessobrunn. “If there are still certificates or digital signatures there, we can do a lot,” said Martin Kreiner of the administration, who is a big promoter of digitization at City Hall.